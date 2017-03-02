New mobile data limits for Telkom Integrated Data service

Telkom has changed the mobile data allocation customers receive as part of their Integrated Data service.

The service offers Telkom customers a Telkom Internet SIM, which gives you a data allocation to use in the event that your fixed-line connection goes down.

Telkom’s Internet SIM only works on the Telkom 3G/LTE network.

“This offering was on promotion during 2015 and, due to popular demand, extended to 31 March 2017,” said Telkom.

“During the promotional period, SoftCap Internet accounts were entitled to consume their fixed Internet data bundle on mobile and uncapped accounts were allocated a fair amount of usage.”

Telkom has now set new data limits for SoftCap and uncapped accounts, which will come into effect on 1 April.

“Existing customers will automatically be converted to these new values.”