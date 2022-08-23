Icasa appoints acting CEO

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has appointed Nkhetheleni Norman Gidi as its acting chief executive officer.

Gidi will act as the industry regulator’s CEO from 1 September 2022 until 30 November 2022, or until a permanent appointment is made.

He takes over from outgoing CEO Willington Ngwepe, whose last day will be 31 August. Ngwepe has taken a position as MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita’s chief of staff.

“On behalf of both myself and Council, I wish to extend my congratulations, support and well wishes to Adv. Gidi on his new role,” acting Icasa chairperson Charley Lewis said.

“I know that he can count on the cooperation and assistance of both staff at ICASA and the wider stakeholder community during this time.”

Gidi has been with Icasa for over 12 years, having joined as a senior manager for licencing in August 2009.

He has held several roles since, including general manager for licencing, executive for legal, risk, and CCC, and executive for policy research and analysis.

Gidi holds a Master of Law degree from the University of the Witwatersrand and was admitted as an advocate of the High Court in 2009.

Icasa’s council expressed its confidence in Gidi, adding that he had contributed significantly to the work and goals of the Policy Research and Analysis Division, and Icasa as a whole.

