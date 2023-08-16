Cell C CFO resigns

Cell C has confirmed that its chief financial officer, Lerato Pule, has resigned.

In an emailed statement, Cell C said Pule is “taking up another opportunity”.

“Over the next few months, she will continue to deliver on critical financial matters,” Cell C said.

Cell C has not announced a replacement, saying the company will still begin the process of identifying a successor.

The Cell C board commended Pule for facilitating the finalisation of the company’s recapitalisation deal and initiating three years of historical audits, comprising the financial years between 2018 and 2020.

“The final stages of the 2021 and 2022 historic audit [is] soon to be completed to ensure the timely delivery of the complete annual financial statements for these years,” Cell C said.

“Her influence extended beyond traditional financial reporting, as she has played a crucial role in building a strong finance team and advancing our finance function into the realm of analytics.”

Pule is the latest of several executive and board moves at the embattled mobile service company.

In June, Cell C announced that two former MTN and Vodacom heavyweights had been appointed to its board.

These were former MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa and Vodacom corporate affairs executive Maya Makanjee. Motsa had also done a stint at Vodacom before becoming MTN SA CEO.

A day later, Cell C announced that Vodacom veteran Jorge Mendes had been appointed CEO from 1 July 2023.

Mendes had been at Vodacom for 23 years before deciding to take on one of the hardest jobs in South African telecoms.

His first hire was Rachael Ayo-Oladejo, who had been at Vodacom for over 11 years. She moved into the new Chief of Staff, Strategy, and Business Transformation role.

Cell C COO Andre Ittman officially left the company on 31 July, although his name and photo had been removed from the operator’s website for a while before that. He had been serving a three-month notice period.

Melanie Forbes was the second Vodacom veteran to switch sides after Mendes’ appointment.

She had spent 14 years at South Africa’s largest mobile operator and became Cell C’s new chief marketing officer on 1 August 2023.