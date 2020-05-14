Afrihost uncapped LTE – Why it will work on MTN

Afrihost recently launched an uncapped fixed-LTE broadband package which runs on MTN’s mobile network.

“Running on MTN’s Bozza Network, the new Pure LTE packages are aimed to accommodate higher data usage needs,” said Afrihost.

“MTN’s expansive, high-speed LTE network provides an excellent option for clients who don’t have fibre in their area, or still use a slow ADSL connection. It also offers an affordable alternative to mobile data.”

While other networks such as Telkom and Rain have experienced issues when offering uncapped LTE services on their networks, Afrihost said that MTN’s LTE service will be different.

Telkom’s uncapped fixed-LTE products currently have a fair usage policy (FUP) which limits speeds to 2Mbps after 150GB of data usage is reached each month.

Rain’s uncapped fixed-LTE packages were discontinued after they resulted in significant congestion on its network.

Despite these past difficulties, Afrihost said that MTN’s network will be able to support an uncapped fixed-LTE product.

“MTN has done this differently to everyone else,” Afrihost told MyBroadband

“They only allow Category 6 routers to connect to their network which makes it much more efficient and you can therefore have many more people connecting to the same tower.”

“We believe that the way MTN have planned and implemented this, the network will remain uncongested,” Afrihost said.

Limitations and usage threshold

Afrihost noted that its MTN uncapped LTE packages are subject to a monthly usage threshold of 1TB.

“Once you’ve reached the monthly threshold limit, your connection speed will be limited to 1Mbps for the remainder of the month,” Afrihost said.

The company added that its Acceptable Use Policy also applies to its uncapped LTE package, and that usage of this product may be limited to certain locations to ensure that single base stations do not become congested.

“Fixed wireless service usage is generally limited to certain geographical locations to ensure base stations aren’t oversubscribed,” Afrihost said.

The company added that the capped versions of its Pure LTE product are not subject to any throttling or shaping, although the ISP’s Acceptable Use Policy still applies.

Afrihost’s Pure LTE Uncapped package which runs on MTN’s network is priced at R2,949 per month on a SIM-only contract, and R2,999 per month on a package which includes an LTE router.

