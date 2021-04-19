Back-End Software Engineer | Sandton, Johannesburg

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 479
Back-End Software Engineer (JB695)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R50 - 100 000 per month (Negotiable)
This leading organisation in the healthcare sector is looking for a Back-End Software Engineer who will form part of a team that will be creating cutting edge software for the healthcare industry.
Responsibilities:
- Produce high-quality software that is well-designed, fault-tolerant and maintainable.
- Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.
- Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
- Work in an environment that will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.
- Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities
- 5+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around integrations and data processing.
- Experience in healthcare and /or other high availability real time systems is a huge plus.
- Computer Science degree or equivalent
- Honours and Masters degrees preferred
- Experience with the following:
- Python development (5yrs)
- SqlAlchemy(2yrs)
- Flask(1yr)
- Microservices(2yr)
- Docker(4yrs)
- Kubernetes (1yr)
- Google Cloud Platform or AWS (1yr)
- Kafka(1yr)
- SQL/RDBMS (4yrs)
- MongoDB(1yr)
- DevOps experience(1/2yr)
- Neo4j or Graph DB experience as a plus
- Demonstrated problem-solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.
- Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.
- Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.
Please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php to apply or email angie@kontak.co.za