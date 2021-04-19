Back-End Software Engineer | Sandton, Johannesburg

Back-End Software Engineer (JB695)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R50 - 100 000 per month (Negotiable)

This leading organisation in the healthcare sector is looking for a Back-End Software Engineer who will form part of a team that will be creating cutting edge software for the healthcare industry.

Responsibilities:
  • Produce high-quality software that is well-designed, fault-tolerant and maintainable.
  • Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.
  • Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
  • Work in an environment that will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.
  • Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities
Experience:
  • 5+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around integrations and data processing.
  • Experience in healthcare and /or other high availability real time systems is a huge plus.
  • Computer Science degree or equivalent
  • Honours and Masters degrees preferred
  • Experience with the following:
    • Python development (5yrs)
    • SqlAlchemy(2yrs)
    • Flask(1yr)
    • Microservices(2yr)
    • Docker(4yrs)
    • Kubernetes (1yr)
    • Google Cloud Platform or AWS (1yr)
    • Kafka(1yr)
    • SQL/RDBMS (4yrs)
    • MongoDB(1yr)
    • DevOps experience(1/2yr)
    • Neo4j or Graph DB experience as a plus
  • Demonstrated problem-solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.
  • Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.
  • Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php to apply or email angie@kontak.co.za
 
