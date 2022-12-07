Noroff is a tertiary-level vocational school based in Norway looking to hire a backend developer with industry experience as a tutor. The position is full-time and the role is to help tutor students by giving online support and assistance, as well as marking assignment submissions. Communication is all done in English, so no knowledge of Norwegian is required.
Course content is provided for the students to work through, and then tutors offer advice and assistance to the students. The tutoring would involve chat messaging and email correspondence, as well as possible voice calls and live Q&A sessions. The back-end development program spans two years.
The ideal candidate would be able to assist in both the first and second year, helping to tutor subjects including HTML and CSS, JavaScript, CSS Frameworks, Nodejs, and MySQL databases.
With students based in Norway, tutors work from home and communicate online with all the students.
Skills and knowledge:
Email CV's to : frederick.botha@noroff.no
- At least 1 year working experience
- Nodejs Optional React / Angular
- HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Databases (MySQL, MongoDB)
- Relevant qualification, but industry experience is weighted more highly
- You will be required to perform the following:
- Mark student’s work every week / after every course completion
- Assist students with any issues they may be having
- Tutor students on the subject for that week
- Create assignments (If needed) and mark them
- Work with a team of teachers
- A stable internet connection
- Computer or laptop
