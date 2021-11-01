Circuit Board Technician Required

Must have a car and driver's license

Must be comfortable and knowledgeable about computers , laptops, macbooks and gpus.

Must be a reliable, punctual and take ownership of work assigned.

Must be comfortable dealing with customers, if need be.

Must be a responsible person, some of the equipment that will be assigned to you is expensive.

Board Level Repair experience of 1-2 years

Must be able to disassemble and reassemble laptops, gpus, macbooks, etc.

Must be able to solder (micro soldering) and comfortable using a multimeter, hot air station, rework station, microscope and so forth.

Must be able to understand schematic diagrams

Must be able to identify / differentiate between components. mosfets, capacitors, inductors, diodes etc.

The job description above might be a bit short but there is not really much you can add to component level repair job description.

GPU reflow is not component level repair, so don't pm if this is all you know how to do.

We currently do not do power supply repairs, if you are good with this are able to learn other things you can drop me a pm.

This will be discussed in the interview and also based on your skill level.

Hi Guys,We based in Germiston, Johannesburg and are looking for 1 or 2 Technicians to join our team, we do circuit board repairs on Laptop and Desktop Motherboards, Gpu etc.We have a lot of work already and are not looking to teach someone how to repair boards from scratch so its important that you are able to hit the ground running.