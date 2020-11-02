Cyber Security Analyst (Linux) - Cape Town

Ryan Innes
Senior Member
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2011
- Messages
- 594
We're looking for someone to join our clients team and lead by:
Fine Print:
Applicants need to be based in Cape Town.
Need to have a clear criminal and credit record and consent to checks being done.
Unfortunately the positions are only open to South African citizens.
So if you were inspired by movies like Hackers and Swordfish and have a passion for all things in the Cyber Security space please either DM me or email ryan@pureplacements.co.za to discuss the position further.
- Responding to alerts triggered within the specialized systems and performing investigations to find potential malicious behavior. This may include malware analysis.
- Providing clients with clear concise advise and recommendations when dealing with cyber security incidents particularly in terms of containment and remediation.
- Performing pre-defined threat hunts to identify malicious behaviour that may not be detected by pre-defined detectors/rules. Build new threat hunt playbooks.
- Work with detection engineers to build new detectors/rules which can be implemented across the client environment or specific environments.
- Manage investigations and liaise with clients to ensure any response is actioned appropriately and effectively.
- Mentor and be an escalation point for junior response team members, assisting them to complete investigations to standard.
- Have a passion for cyber security and have some experience in investigating malware, cyber attacks or deep dive cyber security investigations.
- Have excellent troubleshooting skills and experience, both on network and application levels.
- Be attentive to detail.
- Have the ability to communicate clearly and effectively, particularly via email.
- Willingness to work in a team environment to improve efficiencies and solve problems as a team.
- Have a broad understanding of IT systems. Any specialisations will be beneficial but a broad (even if shallow) understanding of IT is imperative.
Fine Print:
Applicants need to be based in Cape Town.
Need to have a clear criminal and credit record and consent to checks being done.
Unfortunately the positions are only open to South African citizens.
So if you were inspired by movies like Hackers and Swordfish and have a passion for all things in the Cyber Security space please either DM me or email ryan@pureplacements.co.za to discuss the position further.