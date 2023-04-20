Experienced Laravel+Vue developer wanted

Megafreight, a leading freight forwarding and customs clearing company in South Africa, is seeking an experienced full-stack software developer to join our team, responsible for designing, building, and maintaining a new cloud-based platform that aims to re-imagine the role of technology in the freight forwarding industry.

We are looking for a reliable and talented developer with strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, who is comfortable working in a Unix-based environment, can write code for both backend and frontend, and has sound knowledge and experience with relational database systems.

This is a full-time remote position (South Africa). Salary is CTC, market-related based on experience.

Requirements
  • 5+ years backend development experience with PHP and the Laravel framework
  • 3+ years frontend development experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript and a modern frontend framework (we use Vue)
  • Well-versed in OOP principles, the MVC architecture, and design-patterns
  • Extensive familiarity and experience with Laravel’s DI/IoC, caching, queues, and broadcasting features
  • In-depth understanding of Laravel Eloquent and ORMs in general
  • Experience with DDD and, in general, code modularity and re-usability
  • Hands-on experience with the fundamentals of building and consuming RESTful APIs
  • Solid understanding of relational database design (we use Postgres)
  • Experience with at least one source-control system (we use Git)
  • Knowledge of security best-practices in relation to web applications in general
Nice-to-haves:
  • A general understanding of freight forwarding and some familiarity and experience with accounting and finance
  • Experience building complex and efficient SQL queries and statements for tasks where an ORM is not suitable or performant
  • Strong UI and UX skills, both in design and implementation, with a keen eye for details
  • Familiarity with Docker and containerisation in general
  • Experience with CI/CD pipelines (specifically for Gitlab)
  • Basic knowledge of cloud-based infrastructures (we use AWS)
If you are interested and would like to learn more, please send your resumé to Mike Rockétt (mike.rockett@megafreight.co.za).
 
