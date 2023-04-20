Experienced Laravel+Vue developer wanted

Mike Rockétt
Megafreight, a leading freight forwarding and customs clearing company in South Africa, is seeking an experienced full-stack software developer to join our team, responsible for designing, building, and maintaining a new cloud-based platform that aims to re-imagine the role of technology in the freight forwarding industry.
We are looking for a reliable and talented developer with strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, who is comfortable working in a Unix-based environment, can write code for both backend and frontend, and has sound knowledge and experience with relational database systems.
This is a full-time remote position (South Africa). Salary is CTC, market-related based on experience.
Requirements
- 5+ years backend development experience with PHP and the Laravel framework
- 3+ years frontend development experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript and a modern frontend framework (we use Vue)
- Well-versed in OOP principles, the MVC architecture, and design-patterns
- Extensive familiarity and experience with Laravel’s DI/IoC, caching, queues, and broadcasting features
- In-depth understanding of Laravel Eloquent and ORMs in general
- Experience with DDD and, in general, code modularity and re-usability
- Hands-on experience with the fundamentals of building and consuming RESTful APIs
- Solid understanding of relational database design (we use Postgres)
- Experience with at least one source-control system (we use Git)
- Knowledge of security best-practices in relation to web applications in general
- A general understanding of freight forwarding and some familiarity and experience with accounting and finance
- Experience building complex and efficient SQL queries and statements for tasks where an ORM is not suitable or performant
- Strong UI and UX skills, both in design and implementation, with a keen eye for details
- Familiarity with Docker and containerisation in general
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines (specifically for Gitlab)
- Basic knowledge of cloud-based infrastructures (we use AWS)