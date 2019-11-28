Freelance python developer - Looking for work

Position Wanted: Looking for some python dev work, I mainly do web development and I am proficient with the flask framework. I can work on Django as well. Currently working mainly on data (science) driven platforms and enjoying it.
Employment type: (Contract/Permanent etc.) Contract
Salary: Can negotiate based on project and requirements
Starting Date / Notice Period: Ready when you are
Location: Durban, however I do remote work as well
Job experience/skill: +- 3 years with Python development and I love the language, I have done a bunch of web sites, data science work,mapping and other projects.

Should you want to check my previous work or chat I'll be available via PM
 
