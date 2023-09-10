Full Stack Senior / Intermediate C# Developer Required

Job Title: Senior / Intermediate Software Engineer
Location: Founders Hill, Modderfontein, Johannesburg
Reports to: Managing Director
Position Type: Contract - 1 Year
Salary Range: R20k – R70k CTC per month
To apply, email hr@rysis.co.za with the following:
- Your CV
- Why you think you will be a good choice for the position.
Rysis Software is a growing software company located in Founders Hill, Johannesburg. We are currently looking for a talented and passionate Senior / Intermediate C# Software Engineer to join our tight knit team with a collaborative focus on growth and expansion.
In this role, you won't be confined to a corner, churning out code in isolation. We're seeking someone who enjoys engaging with clients, building strong relationships, and effectively communicating solutions. Collaboration is key, as you'll work closely with a pationate team, contributing your expertise and supporting fellow members. Your passion for coding, commitment to self-development, and dedication to both personal and collective success make you the ideal candidate for this opportunity.
Key Responsibilities:
- Technical Mastery: Demonstrate expertise in C#, .NET, Azure, MS SQL Server, OOP principles, design patterns, code reviews, GIT, and DevOps, and stay up-to-date with emerging technologies.
- Client and Supplier Engagement: Engage with clients and suppliers comfortably, fostering strong working relationships and effective communication.
- Coaching and Mentoring: Naturally coach and train existing staff, sharing your knowledge and experience to empower the team.
- Ambitious Growth Mindset: Embrace the company's aggressive growth path and actively contribute to its success through innovative solutions and dedication.
- Business Acumen: Apply a solid understanding of business principles to align technical solutions with strategic objectives.
- Agile and Project Management: Collaborate effectively within agile software development processes and contribute to project management activities to ensure successful project delivery.
- Collaborative Team Player: Embody a humble and helpful demeanor, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual support within the team.
- Full-Stack Development: Be proficient in both back-end and front-end development, including HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, and Angular.
What we offer:
- Highly Collaborative and Supportive Work Environment: Join a team that values collaboration, mutual support, and a culture of helping each other succeed. Our inclusive and welcoming atmosphere fosters personal and professional growth.
- Aggressive Company Growth Path: Be part of a company that is on an exciting and ambitious growth trajectory. Your contributions will play a pivotal role in our journey towards achieving new heights of success.
- Exciting Projects and Products: Immerse yourself in thrilling projects and cutting-edge products like Visibill and Chronodesk. These opportunities will challenge your skills and ignite your passion for software development.
- Hybrid Work Environment: Enjoy the flexibility of a hybrid work environment, which combines remote work with in-office collaboration. We believe in work-life balance and empowering you to work in the way that suits you best.
- Exposure to Various Software Development Disciplines: Expand your knowledge and expertise by working across a spectrum of software development disciplines. You'll have the chance to explore different facets of the field and broaden your skillset.
- Freedom to Be Creative: At our company, creativity is encouraged, and your ideas are welcomed with open arms. We operate without the burden of unnecessary red tape, allowing you the freedom to innovate and make a meaningful impact.
Remuneration and Benefits:
- Competitive salary based on experience and capabilities.
- Performance-based annual increases and bonuses.
- Potential for significant salary adjustment after 6 months of exceptional performance.
- 13th cheque based on company and personal performance.
- Occasional bonuses for going beyond the call of duty.
Qualifications and Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- Matric
- At least 5 years of proven experience as a software engineer.
- Strong grasp of full-stack development, encompassing both front-end and back-end.
- Sound understanding of object-oriented principles, data structures, and solid design patterns.
- Proficiency in programming languages and technologies including C#, HTML, CSS, .NET Core, and Microsoft SQL Server.
- Exceptional problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.
- Solid understanding of web based technologies.
- High level of competence in writing SQL queries.
- High level of competence in designing RDMS table structures.
- High level of competence in creating REST API’s as well as working with (consuming) API’s of various different kinds.
Collaborative Mindset:
- Eagerness to learn from colleagues and contribute knowledge regardless of seniority.
- Effective communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Confidence in participating in and leading meetings.
- Meticulous attention to detail.
- Analytical thinking and a penchant for innovation and creativity.
- Proactive approach and a strong sense of initiative.
- Well-organized and structured work style.
- Self-motivated and accountable for individual and team tasks.
- Deadline-oriented with a commitment to punctuality, honesty, and ethical conduct.
- Demonstrated integrity in all work-related tasks.
- Flexibility to adapt to evolving project requirements.
- Timely feedback provision and management of expectations to ensure project goals are met.
- Ability to see the broader system perspective while delving into intricate details.
Advantageous Experience:
- Familiarity with the following technologies and concepts will be considered an advantage:
- JSON
- Angular
- JavaScript/TypeScript
- HTTP
- Azure
- API development principles and standards
- Database expertise, including complex SQL queries, database design, and experience with various relational databases.
- Proficiency in code repository tools, such as GIT, BitBucket, etc.
- Development of testing frameworks
- Mobile application development, including React Native
- Client management, meeting coordination, and meeting note-taking
- Project management experience, preferably in Agile methodologies.
Please note that you will need to go through a series of onsite tests to determine your level of capability. You must reside within approximately 30 kilometres of Founders Hill and be prepared to work at the office as required. If you are a self-motivated individual with a strong passion for software development and problem solving, good communication skills and who is willing to help and learn from others, we would love to hear from you.
Kindly note that the deadline for submitting applications is 10 October 2023. Candidates who are shortlisted will receive communication via email within three weeks of the aforementioned closing date. In the event that you do not receive any communication from us during this period, please take it as an indication that your application was unsuccessful. Furthermore, please be aware that Rysis Software reserves the right to decline filling the position.