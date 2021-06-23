Infrastructure & Deployment Lead, Centurion

TruTeq Careers
TruTeq Representative
TruTeq Wireless is in the market for a successful candidate in a technical lead role on infrastructure solutions and the deployment of new releases.
We are a private company that is based in Centurion (Gauteng) which specialises in the design, development and implementation of software solutions in the GSM, CDMA, 3G and LTE space. Our in-house products (USSD, Signalling Gateways, SMSC, MMSC, DRA, Payment Gateway, Valiport, etc.) are tailor-made for our customers in the mobile network and financial service provider industries.
Skills & Experience Requirements:
If you are interested, PM us with your CV.
- Extensive experience on Linux systems.
- Extensive experience in infrastructure architecture with the necessary control measures.
- Experience with customer interactions during scoping and designing of infrastructure solutions.
- Ability to understand and interpret customer requirements as well as participate in constructive arguments and providing knowledgeable solutions.
- Taking lead on infrastructure solutions.
- Familiarise and adhere to the existing infrastructure environment, tools and procedures including the project office procedures.
- Take ownership of allocated tasks as part of project activities in the design, creation and configuration of new and existing environments.
- Utilise the knowledge and experience of current infrastructure resources, with regards to solutions at existing customers.
- Assist the Sales team during effort estimates and technical input into infrastructure solutions.
- Ensure that all infrastructure solutions have gone through the necessary stages before handing over to the customer/product deployment team.
- Interact with the customers on subjects relating to infrastructure guidance and decisions.
- Assist the Sales team with customer expectation management.
- Play a key role in RISK management when infrastructure solutions are involved.
- Interaction with customers (new and existing) to establish and maintain a suitable pre-production environment.
- Take lead in the deployment of new releases onto the pre-production environments.
- Apply process controls which are relevant to infrastructure solutions.
- Create infrastructure design diagrams, connectivity matrixes, manuals and other documentation as required.
