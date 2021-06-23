Infrastructure & Deployment Lead, Centurion

Extensive experience on Linux systems.

Extensive experience in infrastructure architecture with the necessary control measures.

Experience with customer interactions during scoping and designing of infrastructure solutions.

Ability to understand and interpret customer requirements as well as participate in constructive arguments and providing knowledgeable solutions.

Taking lead on infrastructure solutions.

Familiarise and adhere to the existing infrastructure environment, tools and procedures including the project office procedures.

Take ownership of allocated tasks as part of project activities in the design, creation and configuration of new and existing environments.

Utilise the knowledge and experience of current infrastructure resources, with regards to solutions at existing customers.

Assist the Sales team during effort estimates and technical input into infrastructure solutions.

Ensure that all infrastructure solutions have gone through the necessary stages before handing over to the customer/product deployment team.

Interact with the customers on subjects relating to infrastructure guidance and decisions.

Assist the Sales team with customer expectation management.

Play a key role in RISK management when infrastructure solutions are involved.

Interaction with customers (new and existing) to establish and maintain a suitable pre-production environment.

Take lead in the deployment of new releases onto the pre-production environments.

Apply process controls which are relevant to infrastructure solutions.

Create infrastructure design diagrams, connectivity matrixes, manuals and other documentation as required.

TruTeq Wireless is in the market for a successful candidate in a technical lead role on infrastructure solutions and the deployment of new releases.We are a private company that is based in Centurion (Gauteng) which specialises in the design, development and implementation of software solutions in the GSM, CDMA, 3G and LTE space. Our in-house products (USSD, Signalling Gateways, SMSC, MMSC, DRA, Payment Gateway, Valiport, etc.) are tailor-made for our customers in the mobile network and financial service provider industries.The salary is dependent on the candidate’s skillset and experience as well as their current salary. Benefits include company laptop with multi-screen setup, relaxed office environment and great coffee with WFH concessions during COVID-19 regulations for staff with a home-office setup in place that will ensure sustainable productivity during load shedding periods.If you are interested, PM us with your CV.