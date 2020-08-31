Intermediate SQL Database Administrator (DBA) | R18 - 25 000 | Randburg

Intermediate SQL Database Administrator (DBA) | JB282
Salary: R18 - 25 000 per month CTC
Location: Randburg, Johannesburg
Working Hours: Flexible
Minimum experience: 3+ year's experience in production database environments

IT Advisory and Solutions SMME with clients in multiple industries is currently sourcing a candidate who will manage the relationship and DBA functions for clients in the retail and protective clothing spaces.

This environment is ideal for someone who is wanting to work in a tight-knit team of individuals who are self-motivated, solution-driven and able to function both independently and as a unit when required. Our client offers employees the opportunity to study further and covers the expense of exams, they also believe in providing their staff with the room to do their work and take ownership of allocated systems.

The successful candidate will have a proven ability in understanding the Microsoft SQL Server technology stack both on-prem and in Azure. Be able to manage reporting in SSRS, as well as designing and maintaining data warehouse schemas and related processes using ETL tools, specifically SSIS.

Technology-related certification, a degree or equivalent in computer science, data science or information technology will provide a strong advantage in considering candidates.

https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/sxdhua
Email: sxdhua@apply.simplify.hr
 
Lollercats! I suspect this is why recruiters dont really use MyBB. We tear their sh|t apart.
 
FrikkieSwag said:
I'll be honest. I'd give my left nut for a salary like that XD

Not everyone has the luxury of having a great paying job even if you have qualifications. This is SA after all
Issue is people with the qualifications take these jobs and then the average salary is pulled down, they harm everyone else by doing that.
Then most of those taking these lowball salaries are bad DBAs that couldn't get a job elsewhere, so the rep of DBAs ends up becoming trash over time.

This is a skilled job, you are managing something that could make or break a business, it's a bit dumb to hire garbage for it, but lots of companies just want to cut costs without thinking it through.

And note: that salary is a bit low for a junior in the low end of the bracket, and normal at the higher end, juniors that have no experience should be fine taking this job, but if you're intermediate you should probably already have a job.
 
Johnatan56 said:
Issue is people with the qualifications take these jobs and then the average salary is pulled down, they harm everyone else by doing that.
Then most of those taking these lowball salaries are bad DBAs that couldn't get a job elsewhere, so the rep of DBAs ends up becoming trash over time.

This is a skilled job, you are managing something that could make or break a business, it's a bit dumb to hire garbage for it, but lots of companies just want to cut costs without thinking it through.
Yeah, thats a good point.
 
Johnatan56 said:
Are you joking with that salary? That's may be a junior, definitely not a normal DBA salary.
Or are you trying to base it off of this: https://www.payscale.com/research/Z..._source=google_jobs_salary&utm_medium=organic which is a total of 5 responses.

On Indeed it's R30k pm based on 120 submissions: https://za.indeed.com/salaries/database-administrator-Salaries
Johnatan56 said:
Are you joking with that salary? That's may be a junior, definitely not a normal DBA salary.
Or are you trying to base it off of this: https://www.payscale.com/research/Z..._source=google_jobs_salary&utm_medium=organic which is a total of 5 responses.

On Indeed it's R30k pm based on 120 submissions: https://za.indeed.com/salaries/database-administrator-Salaries
This is for Randburg specific: https://za.indeed.com/salaries/database-administrator-Salaries,-Randburg-GP but that's 7 people.
As you can see from the latest Career Junction Salary Survey an intermediate DBA salary starts at about R30k a month. As this role is for an SMME, the position is ideal for a junior wanting to move into the lower levels of an intermediate role. Should this have been with a large corporate, I would expect the salary to be from the R30K.

Thank you for your feedback ;)
FrikkieSwag said:
I'll be honest. I'd give my left nut for a salary like that XD

Not everyone has the luxury of having a great paying job even if you have qualifications. This is SA after all
Thank you for your response, I think there is a huge misconception that every company can offer a salary benchmarked against corporate organisations.
 
Sinbad said:
So the range is 30-36 and you're offering 18-25?

Good luck
Again, not all DBA's work for corporate companies and have their salaries benchmarked against them. There are great Junior DBA's that are wanting to take that next step.
 
WhiteRaven said:
Again, not all DBA's work for corporate companies and have their salaries benchmarked against them. There are great Junior DBA's that are wanting to take that next step.
I can say with my hand on my heart that those benchmarks are absolute bull.

My senior dbas earn 3x that much.
 
Sinbad said:
I can say with my hand on my heart that those benchmarks are absolute bull.

My senior dbas earn 3x that much.
I appreciate that, I have to work within my clients perimeters, if I reach a point where I can't find someone in their range at least I can prove it to them and motivate a bump in the salary.
 
