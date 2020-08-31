Intermediate SQL Database Administrator (DBA) | R18 - 25 000 | Randburg

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 340
Intermediate SQL Database Administrator (DBA) | JB282
Salary: R18 - 25 000 per month CTC
Location: Randburg, Johannesburg
Working Hours: Flexible
Minimum experience: 3+ year's experience in production database environments
IT Advisory and Solutions SMME with clients in multiple industries is currently sourcing a candidate who will manage the relationship and DBA functions for clients in the retail and protective clothing spaces.
This environment is ideal for someone who is wanting to work in a tight-knit team of individuals who are self-motivated, solution-driven and able to function both independently and as a unit when required. Our client offers employees the opportunity to study further and covers the expense of exams, they also believe in providing their staff with the room to do their work and take ownership of allocated systems.
The successful candidate will have a proven ability in understanding the Microsoft SQL Server technology stack both on-prem and in Azure. Be able to manage reporting in SSRS, as well as designing and maintaining data warehouse schemas and related processes using ETL tools, specifically SSIS.
Technology-related certification, a degree or equivalent in computer science, data science or information technology will provide a strong advantage in considering candidates.
https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/sxdhua
Email: sxdhua@apply.simplify.hr
Salary: R18 - 25 000 per month CTC
Location: Randburg, Johannesburg
Working Hours: Flexible
Minimum experience: 3+ year's experience in production database environments
IT Advisory and Solutions SMME with clients in multiple industries is currently sourcing a candidate who will manage the relationship and DBA functions for clients in the retail and protective clothing spaces.
This environment is ideal for someone who is wanting to work in a tight-knit team of individuals who are self-motivated, solution-driven and able to function both independently and as a unit when required. Our client offers employees the opportunity to study further and covers the expense of exams, they also believe in providing their staff with the room to do their work and take ownership of allocated systems.
The successful candidate will have a proven ability in understanding the Microsoft SQL Server technology stack both on-prem and in Azure. Be able to manage reporting in SSRS, as well as designing and maintaining data warehouse schemas and related processes using ETL tools, specifically SSIS.
Technology-related certification, a degree or equivalent in computer science, data science or information technology will provide a strong advantage in considering candidates.
https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/sxdhua
Email: sxdhua@apply.simplify.hr