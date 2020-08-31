Intermediate SQL Database Administrator (DBA) | R18 - 25 000 | Randburg

FrikkieSwag said: I'll be honest. I'd give my left nut for a salary like that XD



Not everyone has the luxury of having a great paying job even if you have qualifications. This is SA after all Click to expand...

Issue is people with the qualifications take these jobs and then the average salary is pulled down, they harm everyone else by doing that.Then most of those taking these lowball salaries are bad DBAs that couldn't get a job elsewhere, so the rep of DBAs ends up becoming trash over time.This is a skilled job, you are managing something that could make or break a business, it's a bit dumb to hire garbage for it, but lots of companies just want to cut costs without thinking it through.And note: that salary is a bit low for a junior in the low end of the bracket, and normal at the higher end, juniors that have no experience should be fine taking this job, but if you're intermediate you should probably already have a job.