IT Support Technician (Field & Helpdesk) — Gauteng
About us
Based in Centurion, We’re a fast-moving ICT team supporting SMEs with networks, security, VOIP and Microsoft 365. We’re looking for a self-driven technician who solves problems without hand-holding, communicates clearly with users, and enjoys getting things working right the first time.
What you’ll do
- Support end-users on Windows/macOS and the Microsoft 365 suite (Outlook, Teams, OneDrive).
- Administer Microsoft 365/Entra ID (accounts, Exchange Online, Intune basics) and SharePoint (sites, permissions).
- Maintain client networks: switches, Wi-Fi, VLANs, DHCP/DNS, basic Windows/Linux server tasks, backups.
- Configure and support firewalls & VPNs (e.g., MikroTik/UniFi/Sophos/Fortinet; IPSec/WireGuard).
- Support VOIP (SIP trunks, handsets, PBXs), including QoS.
- Document work, keep assets updated, and contribute to a friendly, dependable team culture.
- Travel to client sites in Gauteng; rare occasional after-hours for urgent incidents.
What you’ll need
- 2–5 years in client-facing IT support with strong troubleshooting instincts.
- Solid Microsoft 365 admin experience and working SharePoint knowledge.
- Networking fundamentals (TCP/IP, routing, VLANs, Wi-Fi) and firewall/VPN experience.
- Valid SA driver’s licence and reliable transport.
- Self-starter: plans your day, follows through, and communicates clearly.
Nice to have
- Certifications: CompTIA A+/N+, Microsoft (SC-900/MD-102/AZ-900), MikroTik MTCNA/UniFi, Sophos/Fortinet, 3CX.
- PowerShell or light scripting/automation experience.
What we offer
- Supportive team, real autonomy, and modern tools.
- Growth path, training budget & certification support.
- Company laptop, data/fuel allowance, and performance-based incentives.
How to apply
Email your CV (PDF) and a short cover note with salary expectations to [email protected]