IT Systems Administrator Needed

OUTA is looking for an IT Systems Administrator
This is a full-time position, located in Randburg Gauteng
The successful individual will ensure that employees have secure and efficient computer systems to fulfill their daily job responsibilities while working closely with IT personnel to assist and oversee the maintenance and security of the company’s systems infrastructure, ICT system updates and related platforms. The incumbent needs to prepare for and mitigate problematic situations, address potential and actual security breaches, help to troubleshoot issues, create and update procedures, report on system performance, and coordinate with company leadership to determine new technologies that could enhance all key platforms. The incumbent needs to be proficient in Linux at a terminal level, work with Open-Source software, and understand database principles in order to extract information for investigation & troubleshooting.
Please click here to apply
