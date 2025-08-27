Join Nomad Remote Support – Work with U.S. Clients, Fully Remote!

NomadRemoteSupport

NomadRemoteSupport

New Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2025
Messages
1
Reaction score
1
Nomad Remote Support is growing fast, and we’re looking for talented IT professionals to join our global remote team! If you’re passionate about technology and want to support U.S.-based Managed Service Providers (MSPs) from the comfort of your home, this is your chance.

🎯
We’re Hiring:
Level 1 – Level 3 IT Technicians
Help Desk Dispatchers
Systems Administrators

✅
What’s in it for you:
💵
Get paid in USD straight to your account
🌎
100% remote work – no commuting, no office politics
📈
Real career growth with our Training & Testing Program
🤝
Work with a supportive international team
🕒
Flexible schedules aligned with U.S. clients
🛠
Exposure to the latest MSP tools & technologies

🔎
What we’re looking for:
Strong IT troubleshooting skills (hardware, software, networking, cloud)
Excellent English communication (written & spoken)
Reliable internet & work-from-home setup
A team player with problem-solving skills
Prior MSP or IT support experience is a plus

🌟
Why Nomad Remote Support?
We’re not just another outsourcing company — we’re building long-term careers. Our technicians become trusted team members for our clients. We invest in your growth so you can go from Tech to Expert with us.

📩
Ready to take the next step?
Send us your CV today and start your journey with a company that values your skills and rewards your effort.
👉
Apply Now – Don’t wait, positions are filling fast!

For IT Pro’s Pre App Page – Nomad Remote Support

www.nomadremotesupport.com www.nomadremotesupport.com
[email protected]
 
NomadRemoteSupport said:
Nomad Remote Support is growing fast, and we’re looking for talented IT professionals to join our global remote team! If you’re passionate about technology and want to support U.S.-based Managed Service Providers (MSPs) from the comfort of your home, this is your chance.

🎯
We’re Hiring:
Level 1 – Level 3 IT Technicians
Help Desk Dispatchers
Systems Administrators

✅
What’s in it for you:
💵
Get paid in USD straight to your account
🌎
100% remote work – no commuting, no office politics
📈
Real career growth with our Training & Testing Program
🤝
Work with a supportive international team
🕒
Flexible schedules aligned with U.S. clients
🛠
Exposure to the latest MSP tools & technologies

🔎
What we’re looking for:
Strong IT troubleshooting skills (hardware, software, networking, cloud)
Excellent English communication (written & spoken)
Reliable internet & work-from-home setup
A team player with problem-solving skills
Prior MSP or IT support experience is a plus

🌟
Why Nomad Remote Support?
We’re not just another outsourcing company — we’re building long-term careers. Our technicians become trusted team members for our clients. We invest in your growth so you can go from Tech to Expert with us.

📩
Ready to take the next step?
Send us your CV today and start your journey with a company that values your skills and rewards your effort.
👉
Apply Now – Don’t wait, positions are filling fast!

For IT Pro’s Pre App Page – Nomad Remote Support

www.nomadremotesupport.com www.nomadremotesupport.com
[email protected]
Click to expand...
Positions filling fast huh?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top
Sign up to the MyBroadband newsletter