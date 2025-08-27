Join Nomad Remote Support – Work with U.S. Clients, Fully Remote!

NomadRemoteSupport
Nomad Remote Support is growing fast, and we’re looking for talented IT professionals to join our global remote team! If you’re passionate about technology and want to support U.S.-based Managed Service Providers (MSPs) from the comfort of your home, this is your chance.
We’re Hiring:
Level 1 – Level 3 IT Technicians
Help Desk Dispatchers
Systems Administrators
What’s in it for you:
Get paid in USD straight to your account
100% remote work – no commuting, no office politics
Real career growth with our Training & Testing Program
Work with a supportive international team
Flexible schedules aligned with U.S. clients
Exposure to the latest MSP tools & technologies
What we’re looking for:
Strong IT troubleshooting skills (hardware, software, networking, cloud)
Excellent English communication (written & spoken)
Reliable internet & work-from-home setup
A team player with problem-solving skills
Prior MSP or IT support experience is a plus
Why Nomad Remote Support?
We’re not just another outsourcing company — we’re building long-term careers. Our technicians become trusted team members for our clients. We invest in your growth so you can go from Tech to Expert with us.
Ready to take the next step?
Send us your CV today and start your journey with a company that values your skills and rewards your effort.
Apply Now – Don’t wait, positions are filling fast!
[email protected]
