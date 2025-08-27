Join Nomad Remote Support – Work with U.S. Clients, Fully Remote!

[email protected]

Nomad Remote Support is growing fast, and we’re looking for talented IT professionals to join our global remote team! If you’re passionate about technology and want to support U.S.-based Managed Service Providers (MSPs) from the comfort of your home, this is your chance.We’re Hiring:Level 1 – Level 3 IT TechniciansHelp Desk DispatchersSystems AdministratorsWhat’s in it for you:Get paid in USD straight to your account100% remote work – no commuting, no office politicsReal career growth with our Training & Testing ProgramWork with a supportive international teamFlexible schedules aligned with U.S. clientsExposure to the latest MSP tools & technologiesWhat we’re looking for:Strong IT troubleshooting skills (hardware, software, networking, cloud)Excellent English communication (written & spoken)Reliable internet & work-from-home setupA team player with problem-solving skillsPrior MSP or IT support experience is a plusWhy Nomad Remote Support?We’re not just another outsourcing company — we’re building long-term careers. Our technicians become trusted team members for our clients. We invest in your growth so you can go from Tech to Expert with us.Ready to take the next step?Send us your CV today and start your journey with a company that values your skills and rewards your effort.Apply Now – Don’t wait, positions are filling fast!