Junior IT Tech - Pretoria

Good morning!
The company I work for has an opening in thier IT department. Please see below:
Health Window Is looking for an IT Techie to join our team.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities
Required:
User support - Help users in:
- Microsoft Windows and Office
- Softphone
- Printers
Server support
- File server
- print server
- WSUS Update server
Network support
- Diagnose and fix network relate issues
- Create and maintain network infrastructure
Hardware support
- Laptop and desktop repair
- Peripheral knowledge
Domain and DNS knowledge
- Cname, Aname records
- Sub domain creation
Advantagous:
Server support
- Server maintenance/installation
- Knowledge of hyper V
- Active directory
Linux skills
- Linux commands
- Manage Exim on Linux server
- Install Apache, PHP AND cPanel
Requirements
- Afrikaans speaking
- Own transport essential
- Drivers license
About the Position
- Previous experience in a similar role.
- Take ownership of tickets assigned to you.
- Prioritise and manage several tickets.
- Apply extreme attention to detail.
- Collaborate with other teams to maintain standards and functionality.
- Undertake any other tasks as assigned by management.
Benefits
Salary (Ball park): R13 000 pm
18.5 Anual Leave days
Medical insurance
Please feel free to send your CV to: hr@healthwindow.co.za