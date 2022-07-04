Junior IT Tech - Pretoria

StanVaden

Good morning!
The company I work for has an opening in thier IT department. Please see below:

Health Window Is looking for an IT Techie to join our team.


Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Required:

User support - Help users in:
  • Microsoft Windows and Office
  • Softphone
  • Printers

Server support

  • File server
  • print server
  • WSUS Update server


Network support
  • Diagnose and fix network relate issues
  • Create and maintain network infrastructure

Hardware support
  • Laptop and desktop repair
  • Peripheral knowledge

Domain and DNS knowledge
  • Cname, Aname records
  • Sub domain creation



Advantagous:

Server support
  • Server maintenance/installation
  • Knowledge of hyper V
  • Active directory

Linux skills
  • Linux commands
  • Manage Exim on Linux server
  • Install Apache, PHP AND cPanel

Requirements

  • Afrikaans speaking
  • Own transport essential
  • Drivers license

About the Position

  • Previous experience in a similar role.
  • Take ownership of tickets assigned to you.
  • Prioritise and manage several tickets.
  • Apply extreme attention to detail.
  • Collaborate with other teams to maintain standards and functionality.
  • Undertake any other tasks as assigned by management.

Benefits

Salary (Ball park): R13 000 pm
18.5 Anual Leave days
Medical insurance
Please feel free to send your CV to: hr@healthwindow.co.za
 
Agreed this is more suited towards a Senior IT Tech rather then Junior some of the Juniors struggle just to grasp Windows Server Environments nevermind Unix based ones and that is without networking and domain headaches
 
ArmatageShanks said:
Because English people, in general, especially from Johannesburg, in my experience, are fokken ongeskukte vieslike mense.
not everyone but to find someone that is working for that salary and also still to have "Medical Insurance" taken off above that, poor dude not going to make it through just on traveling to and from work
 
They are either going to get someone with a lot of BS skills on their CV for that salary or they should plan to have the vacancy for some time to come.

Good luck.
 
