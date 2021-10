junior system analyst/application administrator

Main Purpose





Location: Remote but company is based in Gauteng SA and in MongoliaTraining will be provided on the systemsExpected CTC up to 35k p/m Negemail: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za Configuration of customisable agile software products forms a major part of the job requirement. Position will include software configuration, documentation and client facing assignments / engagements.Attend scoping workshops. Assist Business Analyst (BA) with note taking and Business Requirement Documentation (BRD) preparation.Interpretation of BRD prepared by the Business Analyst for the purpose of developing the IsoMetix software.Design and configuration of IsoMetrix software based on the IsoMetrix Solution Template platform.Design and configuration of IsoMetrix software from scratch if customized module.Provide input into the writing of the functional design specification documents with Use Cases.Potentially write the technical section of the functional design specification documents.Defect management and correction of issues picked up during testing phases of the project.IsoMetrix system set up including organizational structures, user groups, permissions etc.Working with internal developers and test analysts to improve software product and client usability.Below would be preferred but not compulsoryTertiary Qualification (IT related qualification) .2 years software configuration experience in a client facing role .Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle.Exposure to GRC environment will be an advantage.Understanding of business processes will be an advantage.Excellent communication Skills – written and oralPositive attitude, team playerHigh attention to detailQuality conscious, analytical, ability to multi-task (working on multiple projects)Self-starter and quick learnerProfessional and presentableAbility to work in own environment or part of an office / groupSomeone that is able to manage their own time and drive deliverables for tight deadlines, strong time managementFast pacedLogical and organizedProblem solving skillsQuick learnerGood at writing technical (IT) documentation.Comfortable with a client facing role.Email: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za