junior system analyst/application administrator

Location: Remote but company is based in Gauteng SA and in Mongolia
Training will be provided on the systems

Expected CTC up to 35k p/m Neg
email: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za

Main Purpose:

Configuration of customisable agile software products forms a major part of the job requirement. Position will include software configuration, documentation and client facing assignments / engagements.

Primary responsibilities:

Attend scoping workshops. Assist Business Analyst (BA) with note taking and Business Requirement Documentation (BRD) preparation.

Interpretation of BRD prepared by the Business Analyst for the purpose of developing the IsoMetix software.

Design and configuration of IsoMetrix software based on the IsoMetrix Solution Template platform.

Design and configuration of IsoMetrix software from scratch if customized module.

Provide input into the writing of the functional design specification documents with Use Cases.

Potentially write the technical section of the functional design specification documents.

Defect management and correction of issues picked up during testing phases of the project.

IsoMetrix system set up including organizational structures, user groups, permissions etc.

Working with internal developers and test analysts to improve software product and client usability.

Minimum qualification and experience:
Below would be preferred but not compulsory

Tertiary Qualification (IT related qualification) .

2 years software configuration experience in a client facing role .

Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle.

Exposure to GRC environment will be an advantage.

Understanding of business processes will be an advantage.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication Skills – written and oral

Positive attitude, team player

High attention to detail

Quality conscious, analytical, ability to multi-task (working on multiple projects)

Self-starter and quick learner

Professional and presentable

Ability to work in own environment or part of an office / group

Someone that is able to manage their own time and drive deliverables for tight deadlines, strong time management

Fast paced

Logical and organized

Problem solving skills

Quick learner

Good at writing technical (IT) documentation.

Comfortable with a client facing role.

Email: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za
 
Sinbad said:
Entry level but wants years of experience.

Good luck with that.
It is preferable to have some kind of experience or work experience, hence the entry level.
I think the requirements are fairly basic and something suitable for an entry level position

Possibly junior level position could have been used instead of entry level.
But I really dont think the requirements are unreasonable or the salary is bad for what is offered.
 
Sinbad said:
Cool. In that case, not bad, and I wouldn't call it entry level ;)
Yeah, edited my other post to say should maybe have used junior. But the position would consider new graduates or someone who is suitable and possibly still studying if they can commit fulltime.
At the company it is seen as a new start, entry level kind of thing.
Phrasing this stuff is painful

Cant edit the title unfortunately
 
Good luck with the hire :) actually sounds like a pretty good opportunity for a junior to get in without having to sit on a helldesk
 
That job title though....

Meeting your tinder date for the first time

Her: "What do you do for a living?"

Him: "I'm an application user"

Her: " ...... "

Her: " Is that like a girl saying she's an Instagram model?"
 
I would call this a junior system analyst/application administrator.
Looks like a good position for someone with 1-3 years experience in Application administration looking to get into an BA role.
 
B-1 said:
I would call this a junior system analyst/application administrator.
Looks like a good position for someone with 1-3 years experience in Application administration looking to get into an BA role.
This.

Came here to see what one gets paid to be an entry application user.

I would not mind using any application a day for that paycheck.
 
