Junior Systems Administrator

Read, write and speak english fluently. (It's ok if english is your 2nd language at home)

Must be passionate about technology.

Healthy & responsible. (People with disabilities are welcome to apply, when we say healthy we mean you take an interest in your health and are not constantly absent from work due to illness)

Kind & respectful.

Trustworthy & honest.

Good communication skills.

Potential to be an excellent troubleshooter/ problem solver.

Drivers license and car. (We would be willing to assist you with getting your drivers license and a car but we would prefer if you had both)

Open Source enthusiast. (If you're a Microsoft junkie that's ok, we will convert you soon enough)

Live near the East Rand. (The business is located near the O.T. Airport. It's ok if you stay far away, but we don't like that you have to sit in traffic or commute for a long time, we prefer you don't have to sit in a car for half of your day)

You will be based onsite for most of the day and interacting with people in person, via email and over the phone.

You will be expected to go out to see clients or do a collect and delivery run from time to time (we will cover fuel for this)

Responsible for maintaining a corporate network, onboarding staff and assisting with desktop support issues.

Getting your hands dirty sorting out cabling under desks and working in a server room when required.

Field support requests via the phone, in person and through a support desk.

Maintain linux server environments (don't panic, we will teach you)

Maintaining and operation a corporate email system.

Operating in 'the cloud' with one of the many applications we host/ maintain.

Depending on your experience the salary will be between R8,000.00 - R15,000.00 per month. After and initial evaluation process we will increase you salary based on your assessed level of experience.

You will initially be offered 15 days of leave a year but this will increase considerably based on your performance over a short period of time.

Your work hours will be from 08:00 to 17:00, and you will be expected to put in overtime if the job calls for it.

All of our staff are given the option to work remotely or have flexible hours based on their time at the company and their dedication.

You will be working in a modern office with a relaxed atmosphere with a lot of open space.

There is secure parking onsite.

The office has a canteen

- R8,000.00 - R15,000.00 per month.This is an entry level position for someone who is looking to start in the Tech Industry and is serious about creating a career in Tech with a. We are not concerned with your experience but only with your curiosity and willingness/ dedication to learning. You will have to start at the bottom and we will guide and mentor you over time to nurture your specific skillset so that you become an integral part of the business where we can eventually start learning from you.We are an open source solutions/ services company that has been around for a while with a small team of loyal and passionate employees who are like family. We are customer service driven. Before anything we believe in respect, loyalty and kindness. Treating people well is imperative to the culture of our business. While we enjoy the profits our business affords us we are driven by our passion for open source and technology first.We do not care about the colour of your skin, where you come from, what gender you identify with or prefer, all are welcome.As mentioned we are a small company and while we have a healthy turnover and decent profits we aren't driven by our profits and therefore are not in the business of paying exorbitant salaries. We prefer to incentivise our employees in ways that make sense for the individual employee based on their overall performance and loyalty to our company (: additional paid leave, flexi time, best tools for the job, training, fuel, cellphone allowance, fibre at home etc.) You will be filling a position of someone who has been promoted and we have worked with for 10+ years and started in the position you will start in.We have personally noticed that there are many people out there who want a fancy title, big salary with all the benefits and little to no work experience, not to mention the inability to be patient and stick it out while working your way up in a company and so they end up job hopping. If you happen to be that way inclined. This position is for someone who is not scared of hard work, asking questions and saying "I don't know, please help", learning and digging your heels in when things get tough. If you look after us we will look after you, we take pride in that.You will be expected to start off on a low salary and it will take a few years to find your feet, but we will be there every step of the way to guide and mentor you. We will treat you with respect, kindly and fairly and support you within our means. Our hope is that you become part of the family, we do not want to waste your time nor ours.Kindly PM me if you are interested in the position and provide some basic information about yourself along with a short description of why you are passionate about tech.Thanks,milo