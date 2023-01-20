Junior to Mid-Level C# full stack developers needed

Degree preferred but we can talk

3-5years experience with: C#, MVC HTML5/Bootstrap (nice to have but not essential) MS SQL API development Knowledge of SDLC



R30k-R40k, depending on experience.

Hybrid, 2 days at the office (JHB), rest work from home

We are looking for developers to join a our development team. Work will include maintaining existing code and developing new products / features .Requirements:Benefits:Please note we are looking for people who can think for themselves, take ownership of their work and can work independently or in a team as and when required. Our environment is sometimes fast paced with short delivery times and you should be able to work under pressure if needed.Please PM me and send your CV's.