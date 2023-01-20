Junior to Mid-Level C# full stack developers needed

We are looking for developers to join a our development team. Work will include maintaining existing code and developing new products / features .
Requirements:
Please PM me and send your CV's.
Requirements:
- Degree preferred but we can talk
- 3-5years experience with:
- C#,
- MVC
- HTML5/Bootstrap (nice to have but not essential)
- MS SQL
- API development
- Knowledge of SDLC
- R30k-R40k, depending on experience.
- Hybrid, 2 days at the office (JHB), rest work from home
Please PM me and send your CV's.