Looking for advice, starting devops job

hendrikvza

hendrikvza

Nov 17, 2021
Hi Guys,

I am currently working in the IT field but would love to move into DevOps, I have so far looked for jobs, but most require experience and/or qualifications in a few programming and database languages, which I do not have, what would be the optimal job to get me into DevOps?

I discussed the above with our Network Manager and he advised getting into a helpdesk role that can grow into devops, I have been looking for the past month on PNET but have not seen any such jobs, am I using the wrong search criteria?

I have coding experience in Delphi if that counts for anything.
 
WAslayer

WAslayer

May 13, 2011
You would ideally need to get into a systems administrator role and then supplement that with a programming language..

Here is a nice roadmap reference to help you get an idea of the different aspects of a DevOps role..

roadmap.sh
 
