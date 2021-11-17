Looking for advice, starting devops job

Hi Guys,



I am currently working in the IT field but would love to move into DevOps, I have so far looked for jobs, but most require experience and/or qualifications in a few programming and database languages, which I do not have, what would be the optimal job to get me into DevOps?



I discussed the above with our Network Manager and he advised getting into a helpdesk role that can grow into devops, I have been looking for the past month on PNET but have not seen any such jobs, am I using the wrong search criteria?



I have coding experience in Delphi if that counts for anything.