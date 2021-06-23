Mid- to Senior-level Java Developer, Centurion

TruTeq Careers
TruTeq Wireless is in the market for a mid- to senior-level Java developer who knows their stuff in the telecommunication space.
We are a private company that is based in Centurion (Gauteng) which specialises in the design, development and implementation of software solutions in the GSM, CDMA, 3G and LTE space. Our in-house products (USSD, Signalling Gateways, SMSC, MMSC, DRA, Payment Gateway, Valiport, etc.) are tailor-made for our customers in the mobile network and financial service provider industries.
Skills & Experience Requirements:
- Headless java applications, i.e. back-end applications / services.
- SQL knowledge and the use of MySQL/MariaDB and Postgres databases.
- Telco protocols such as SMPP and Diameter.
- Java communications technologies such as SOAP, JSON, etc.
- High volume message handling (think: thousands of SMS messages per second).
- Socket programming in Java.
- Safe thread programming.
- Know your way around large Linux systems.
- Experience in basic trouble-shooting and tracing (think: wireshark, tcpdump, ping, etc.).
- Be part of a team of skilled developers developing solutions for customers in the telecommunication and banking industry.
- Familiarise and adhere to the development environment, tools and procedures including the project office procedures.
- Take ownership of allocated tasks as part of project activities in the:
- development of new products, systems and services which can include the front end and database layers along with integration towards third party applications, according to requirement specifications;
- enhancement of existing products, systems and services.
- Liaise with project teams, suppliers and customers.
- Provide assistance and support to colleagues as and when required.
- Perform unit testing prior to delivery to the quality control team.
- Assist the quality control team with investigations on reported queries and defects.
- Provide hand-over and knowledge sharing to the support team with the necessary documentation.
- Attend and participate in knowledge sharing sessions aimed at the Development team.
- Create reports, manuals and other documentation as required.
If you are interested, PM us with your CV.