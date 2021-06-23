Mid- to Senior-level Java Developer, Centurion

Headless java applications, i.e. back-end applications / services.

SQL knowledge and the use of MySQL/MariaDB and Postgres databases.

Telco protocols such as SMPP and Diameter.

Java communications technologies such as SOAP, JSON, etc.

High volume message handling (think: thousands of SMS messages per second).

Socket programming in Java.

Safe thread programming.

Know your way around large Linux systems.

Experience in basic trouble-shooting and tracing (think: wireshark, tcpdump, ping, etc.).

Be part of a team of skilled developers developing solutions for customers in the telecommunication and banking industry.

Familiarise and adhere to the development environment, tools and procedures including the project office procedures.

Take ownership of allocated tasks as part of project activities in the: development of new products, systems and services which can include the front end and database layers along with integration towards third party applications, according to requirement specifications; enhancement of existing products, systems and services.

Liaise with project teams, suppliers and customers.

Provide assistance and support to colleagues as and when required.

Perform unit testing prior to delivery to the quality control team.

Assist the quality control team with investigations on reported queries and defects.

Provide hand-over and knowledge sharing to the support team with the necessary documentation.

Attend and participate in knowledge sharing sessions aimed at the Development team.

Create reports, manuals and other documentation as required.

TruTeq Wireless is in the market for a mid- to senior-level Java developer who knows their stuff in the telecommunication space.We are a private company that is based in Centurion (Gauteng) which specialises in the design, development and implementation of software solutions in the GSM, CDMA, 3G and LTE space. Our in-house products (USSD, Signalling Gateways, SMSC, MMSC, DRA, Payment Gateway, Valiport, etc.) are tailor-made for our customers in the mobile network and financial service provider industries.The salary is dependent on the candidate’s skillset and experience as well as their current salary. Benefits include company laptop with multi-screen setup, relaxed office environment and great coffee with WFH concessions during COVID-19 regulations for staff with a home-office setup in place that will ensure sustainable productivity during load shedding periods.If you are interested, PM us with your CV.