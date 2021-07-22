Onsite IT Technician : JHB

CloudMonkey
Job Type: Permanent
Renumaration - R144,000.00 - R200,000.00 CTC per annum
Own vehicle - Required
Cellphone allowance: Included in CTC
Application : info@continu8.co.za
We now require a customer-focused IT Business Support Specialist to join our team to provide first-class geeky customer service and customer support. The majority of work will be office based. The IT Business Support Specialist will be responsible for day-to-day operational activities of help-desk support, network administration, cloud server administration, business optimisation and ERP support. In addition, the majority of the incumbents time will be spent on project work and maintaining and growing the organisation’s technology infrastructure from both a software and hardware perspective.
Roles and Responsibilities (not limited to):
1. Business Reporting
2. Business Development (Internal)
3. Training of users
4. Project Management
5. IT Procurement and delivery
6. Ad-Hoc IT tasks assigned by the CEO
In addition:
IT Support (remote and on-site)
• Problem investigation
• Remote Management
• Problem diagnosis
• Solution implementation
• Documentation of actions and findings
• Communication with the customer throughout the process
• Escalation of problem where appropriate
• Set up of user accounts
• Proactive support – ongoing maintenance and monitoring of systems as per our Service Level Agreement
Installation
• Preparation of equipment and services in line with work specifications and appropriate deadlines
• Implementation of hardware and services through onsite or remote work
Documentation
• Ongoing documentation and updating of records regarding supported networks
Skills:
1. Organised, thorough, and has excellent attention to detail.
2. Demonstrated working knowledge of hardware and general user support.
3. Advanced knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite.
4. High level of analytical thinking to solve problems with an understanding of technology and ask the right questions and apply solutions to business problems.
5. Effective oral, electronic and written communication with all levels of the organisation.
6. Does well with minimal “hands-on” training and can pick up new skills quickly and can “take the ball and run with it.”
7. Ability to multi-task and can handle frequent interruptions.
8. Can consistently follow protocol and instructions.
9. Document process, procedures, and results.
10. Passionate, optimistic, and has internal inspiration to get things done.
Education & Qualifications:
1. Matric
2. Studying toward an information technology or related degree/diploma/certificate
3. 2-4 years in IT or Business Systems.
4. Windows 7, Windows 8, cloud service computing.
5. Data extraction, data mining, report presentations, advanced Microsoft excel.
6. Own vehicle and valid driver’s license.
Advantageous to your success in providing 1st and 2nd line IT Support:
1. Experience with MS Windows server 2003/2008/2008 R2/2012/2016/2019 or Small Business Server.
2. Advanced experience with Windows 7/8/10 and Mac OS
3. Basic Understanding of TP/IP Networking and cabling.
4. Microsoft Office 365 installation and operating.
5. Understanding of Microsoft Office 365 administration.
