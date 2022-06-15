Python Developer

warwickchapman
We're looking for a contractor / full-time employee interested in doing Python backend development and <insert stack of your choice> UI development for our Victron-based installation and service business. We're keen for this person to also tinker with electronics: Raspberry Pi, Hats, Sensors and it would be a bonus if they had an understanding of networking/wireless MikroTik / LoRa / Sigfox.
You can contract to us, work full-time, come here or not. We're open to options.
We're based in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal. It's basically the best place in the world to live if you're OK with the occasional floods and riots.
If you're interested, please give me a call. warwick@sensible.co.za 083 7797 094
