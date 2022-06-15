Python Developer

We're looking for a contractor / full-time employee interested in doing Python backend development and <insert stack of your choice> UI development for our Victron-based installation and service business. We're keen for this person to also tinker with electronics: Raspberry Pi, Hats, Sensors and it would be a bonus if they had an understanding of networking/wireless MikroTik / LoRa / Sigfox.

You can contract to us, work full-time, come here or not. We're open to options.

We're based in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal. It's basically the best place in the world to live if you're OK with the occasional floods and riots.

If you're interested, please give me a call. warwick@sensible.co.za 083 7797 094
 
Is your existing stack Python already or is their a specific need for a Python backend?
 
The specific need arises from the Victron ecosystem being Python based already and the bulk of open source code and libraries etc being Python.

Open to other options or open to developers with the right head on their shoulders who just need to make the switch to Python.
 
