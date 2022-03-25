Python / django dev for short term contract

Project_Balance

Project_Balance

Project Balance Representative
Company Rep
Joined
Jul 8, 2016
Messages
29
We're looking for a seasoned django/Python web developer for a short term project (up o 3 months) to convert a web application from django 2.2 to 3.2 LTS.

We need someone self motivated who can work from their home office. As a US firm, we won't be deducting any taxes and you would be responsible for your own tax commitment.

Please email your CV or queries to careers@projectbalance.com with details of your all inclusive hourly rate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top