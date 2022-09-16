[Remote] Senior Data Architect

Start Date: ImmediateHours: Contract – Full time 8 hours/day, 230 days/yearWork location: Remote (home office)Remuneration: Monthly paid on 15th of the month, US $5800 - $ 6700/monthAs a Senior Data Architect you will be responsible for defining the policies, procedures, models and technologies to be used in collecting, organizing, storing and accessing company information. You will be bridging business operations and IT with a broad company-wide scope to design systems for a global insurance and reinsurance company.What You Will Be Doing- Work with subject matter experts to understand underlying business processes and data reporting needs- Translate business requirements into technical specifications, including data streams, integrations, transformations, databases, and data warehouses- Develop and implement an overall organizational data strategy that aligns with business processes.- Define the data architecture framework, standards, and principles, including modeling, metadata, security, reference data such as product codes and client categories, and master data such as clients, vendors, materials, and employees- Define reference architecture, which is a pattern others can follow to create and improve data systems- Define data flows, i.e., which parts of the organization generate data, which require data to function, how data flows are managed, and how data changes in transition- Collaborate and coordinate with multiple departments, stakeholders, partners, and external vendorsWhat You Need for this Position- 10+ years system architecture experience- 3+ years’ experience in cloud-based data management and data processing tools techniques and products such as the Azure suite of products or Snowflake- 5+ years’ experience in data warehousing architecture and design- 5+ years’ experience development of ETL- Experience with data modeling and design, writing lineage documentation- Knowledge of dimensional data modeling techniques and concepts such as Kimball, Inmon- Strong knowledge of data warehouse architecture techniques such as EDW, ODS, DM, ROLAP and MOLAP- Understanding and coding of concepts such as incremental load, slowing changing dimension types- Experience writing complex SQL scripts used for ETL development or testing- In-depth knowledge of systems architecture, distributed development, web-services- Extensive experience troubleshooting and solving complex technical problems- Excellent communication skills and previous experience managing a team a plus- Experience with tuning databases for optimal performance\- Knowledge with Tagetik, MS Dynamics, Prima, VIPR Intrali a plusPlease send your resume and hourly rate to: