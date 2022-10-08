SDK Software Development Engineer

Netronome Systems is a US-based company that designs high performance network flow processors (programmable NICs). They are looking for an SDK Software Development Engineer.

The successful candidate will work as part of a team to develop and support compilers, assemblers, linkers, loaders and simulators forming part of a Software Development Kit (SDK).

Proficiency in C++ on Linux is the main technical requirement, but full details of the position can be found on the Mira Security website careers page. The job is in Centurion, and salary will be commensurate with experience.

Interested candidates should submit resumes to careers@mirasecurity.com.

This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in working on compilers, linkers, and similar software.
 
An interesting opportunity for someone although I don't know how mainstream c++ low level is anymore or if uni etc still teach such.

Also if you are a recruiter, best to get a badge etc, check in with the site admins. Best of luck.
 
Thanks for that.

The SDK tools are cross-platform -- they run on Linux but produce object code that runs on the Netronome (NFP) devices -- so some embedded skills would be nice, but anyone used to working on standard compilers, etc. (even GCC and LLVM, I guess) should manage okay.

I'm a Netronome Systems software engineer rather than a recruiter.
 
