Senior .NET Core/FullStack Developer (1 year Contract) Cape Town

Position: Senior .NET Core/FullStack Developer 10+ years experienceLocation: Cape Town - Southern Suburbs (applicants must live in Cape Town) - Remote working currently - team will revert to a mix of remote and office when lockdown restrictions ease further.Type: 1 year contract (full time)CTC: To be disclosed on application.Technologies/experience required:• Extensive experience with Microsoft C# (.NET Framework 4+, .NET Core 2.0+)• Solid understanding and experience with ASP.NET MVC and ASP.NET Core• Excellent working knowledge of relational databases• Experience with Entity Framework 6+• SQL 2016+• Visual Studio 2015+• Visual Studio Code• Experience with Source Control (TFS, GIT, SVN)• J-Query, AJAX, CSS3 and HTML 5 and Web technologies• Experience with Angular 2+• Good public cloud exposure (Microsoft Azure preferable)Beneficial:• Strong understanding on design patterns and principles• Designing and building REST API’s• Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development• Familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies• OAuth2 and Open ID ConnectTo apply please email ryan@pureplacements.co.za