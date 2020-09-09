Senior .NET Core/FullStack Developer (1 year Contract) Cape Town

Ryan Innes
Senior Member
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2011
- Messages
- 580
Position: Senior .NET Core/FullStack Developer 10+ years experience
Location: Cape Town - Southern Suburbs (applicants must live in Cape Town) - Remote working currently - team will revert to a mix of remote and office when lockdown restrictions ease further.
Type: 1 year contract (full time)
CTC: To be disclosed on application.
Technologies/experience required:
• Extensive experience with Microsoft C# (.NET Framework 4+, .NET Core 2.0+)
• Solid understanding and experience with ASP.NET MVC and ASP.NET Core
• Excellent working knowledge of relational databases
• Experience with Entity Framework 6+
• SQL 2016+
• Visual Studio 2015+
• Visual Studio Code
• Experience with Source Control (TFS, GIT, SVN)
• J-Query, AJAX, CSS3 and HTML 5 and Web technologies
• Experience with Angular 2+
• Good public cloud exposure (Microsoft Azure preferable)
Beneficial:
• Strong understanding on design patterns and principles
• Designing and building REST API’s
• Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development
• Familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies
• OAuth2 and Open ID Connect
To apply please email ryan@pureplacements.co.za
