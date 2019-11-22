Senior Software Engineer - Full Stack (Remote)

Job description
You will be working within a small, fast-moving team, developing, maintaining and planning exciting web- and cloud-based applications. This role focuses on our Application Delivery suite of applications, our cloud-based management platform (Nova), and several high-end clients’ custom needs. We work primarily in PHP and Go, backed by SQLite, MySQL (Maria), TimescaleDB and various key-value stores. The frontends are all HTML5, making extensive use of modern CSS/JS (jQuery, etc.). You need to be able to develop intuitive products that users will understand, and which bridge the gap between complex backend software and an easy-to-use interface.
We work on exciting, large-scale projects, with enormous amounts of data and extreme performance requirements. Knowledge and experience with large sites, and especially complex/high-end networking concepts is a big plus.
The role will test your excellent technical skills, flair for designing effective IT solutions for business challenges, strong eye for customer experience, and attention to detail. While you will welcome any chance to innovate and use your initiative, you should also be able to implement best practices to produce tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software.
Our Offer:
We are looking for a uniquely talented individual who has been playing with Linux/BSD for ages, and who understands networking, open source, and advanced development practices.
For this reason, we have no education requirements, but rather require someone with related experience who is passionate about what we do. We pay well and have an amazing environment, but are only accepting the best.
Required skills:
Key qualifications:
Highly advantageous skills:
See more about us: https://www.snapt.net/about
Cheers!
Grant
You will be working within a small, fast-moving team, developing, maintaining and planning exciting web- and cloud-based applications. This role focuses on our Application Delivery suite of applications, our cloud-based management platform (Nova), and several high-end clients’ custom needs. We work primarily in PHP and Go, backed by SQLite, MySQL (Maria), TimescaleDB and various key-value stores. The frontends are all HTML5, making extensive use of modern CSS/JS (jQuery, etc.). You need to be able to develop intuitive products that users will understand, and which bridge the gap between complex backend software and an easy-to-use interface.
We work on exciting, large-scale projects, with enormous amounts of data and extreme performance requirements. Knowledge and experience with large sites, and especially complex/high-end networking concepts is a big plus.
The role will test your excellent technical skills, flair for designing effective IT solutions for business challenges, strong eye for customer experience, and attention to detail. While you will welcome any chance to innovate and use your initiative, you should also be able to implement best practices to produce tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software.
Our Offer:
- The rare opportunity to join one of the hottest ZA startups with 50+ million in funding.
- Join a company that is an exciting blend of a vibrant start-up environment and professional operations in our brand new offices in Johannesburg or Cape Town
- Play a significant role in shaping the look and feel of one of the most vibrant tech start-ups in South Africa
- Enjoy flexible structures, flat hierarchies and motivated colleagues
- Remuneration is competitive, and is negotiable depending on experience
- Learn unique and valuable skills from experts in a $8 billion industry
- Do things that no one else in Africa is doing!
We are looking for a uniquely talented individual who has been playing with Linux/BSD for ages, and who understands networking, open source, and advanced development practices.
For this reason, we have no education requirements, but rather require someone with related experience who is passionate about what we do. We pay well and have an amazing environment, but are only accepting the best.
Required skills:
- Knowledge of web design, usability and functionality, and a strong knowledge of HTML/HTML5 and CSS/CSS3, as well as JavaScript (specifically jQuery)
- A strong knowledge of PHP7+, using modern approaches to maintainable and flexible systems (e.g. MVC, service-oriented architectures); experience with Laravel is a plus
- A firm understanding of and flair for exploring and utilizing the latest web technologies and best practices
- Proficiency building services on public cloud and could-native environments
- Excellent English communication skills to collaborate with a service-oriented team
- Prior experience designing and building APIs
Key qualifications:
- PHP (5+ years), HTML (5+ years), CSS (3+ years), Linux/BSD (3+ years)
- JavaScript (including frameworks such as jQuery)
- MySQL/PostgreSQL/SQLite
- PHP debugging, IDEs (PhpED, Zend Studio, NetBeans, PhpStorm, etc.)
- Git source code management, specifically GitHub
- Able to provide at least two examples of work
- Some level of networking experience
Highly advantageous skills:
- Knowledge of PHP Frameworks (like Laravel, Zend, Symfony, etc.) and content platforms
- Experience with Go, VueJS, etc
- Basic or intermediate level use of Adobe Photoshop or similar
- Advanced knowledge of Linux systems administration
- Advanced networking knowledge (TCP, IPv4/IPv6, etc.)
- Ability to work both at the office and at home, and self-manage
- Ability to interact with clients, understand their needs, and grow in the business
See more about us: https://www.snapt.net/about
Cheers!
Grant