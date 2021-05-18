Senior SQL Developer | Johannesburg North

WhiteRaven
Senior SQL Developer (JB780)
Location: Johannesburg North
Remote: Position is remote flexible for Senior candidates
Salary: R65 - 80 000 CTC (based on industry knowledge & experience)
Duration: Permanent subject to probation period
As the Senior SQL Developer you will be responsible for enhancing and maintaining the companies core products that are employee benefit focused. Ideally you should have extensive T-SQL experience gained within the Accounting and Investment sectors.
The successful candidate will be required to apply their skills across our various product offerings. In addition, the candidate will be required to interact with various stakeholders and should be able to provide and implement holistic solutions and should have a strong technical focus.
Minimum requirements:
- B.SC Actuarial Science, IT related B.Com or B.Sc (IT) degree
- Extensive knowledge of T-SQL in Microsoft SQL Server environment.
- Ability to fluently code stored procedures, views and functions using Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio.
- Experience with various T-SQL constructs such as joins, temp tables, CTEs, variable tables, functions, user defined functions.
- Fundamentals of indexing with the ability to analyse the performance of stored procedures.
- Interpret an execution plan and use performance analysis tools to identify problems
- Basic database administration .
- Experience with integrated accounting systems that operated in the financial sector, knowledge of Accounting and Investments is required.
- Willingness to travel both nationally and within Sub Saharan Africa.
- Identify drawbacks and make appropriate improvements.
- Work closely with clients Business Analysts to establish requirements for new enhancements. Analyse requirements to build new business functions or enhance existing ones using T-SQL.
- Utilise integrated workflow tools to design business process flows or develop customised screens.
- Testing of procedures and their interactions.
- Resolve logged support queries
- Analyse and resolve system errors
- Query optimisation
- Writing reports and creating report templates
- Data conversion and data cleansing, knowledge of SSIS would be advantageous.
- Liaise with the training department to document any new processes or changes.