Seriously who is coming up with these software developer interviews?

A little while ago I applied for a developer position at Discovery. Before getting told how much I would even get paid, I was hit with a 51 question aptitude test. It had absolutely nothing related to software development at all, just a BS IQ style test.

How on Earth does that have anything to do with writing code and who came up with that test?



I also applied for a job with DVT. Before getting told how much I would be getting paid, I was hit with a technical interview challenge. No biggie, I will check it out. And oh my gosh I was so disappointed.

They required me to create a weather app using the OpenWeather API. To show how much they don't even care, they ask job seekers to create accounts with OpenWeather and Google Places and add banking information to get API keys! It's like the company isn't even bothered to make their own proper technical interview.



The task itself is also too much work. It requires you to design the app flow, implement the screens, consume the APIs, cache local data for when there's no internet connection. That much work at my own job would be broken down into tasks with requirements among different people or stretching several sprints.



There's been more companies like Ikhokha who apparently don't know what MVVM is but I digress.



I'm not being tone deaf here. When the chips are down, you do what you must to put bread on the table.

At the same time though, giving this much work to every candidate is ridiculous.

I'm also not a junior. I have 7 YOE and an extensive person portfolio. I get there are fakers but I don't see someone faking it for that long and have so much to show for it.



This is turning into a rant, but yeah, who the heck is coming up with these job interviews?