Sys Admin/jnr DevOps

Systems Admin / Junior DevOps
Southern Suburbs, Cape Town
Great role for someone that has a passion for IT and Cyber Security combined!
A role for a junior person to grow their career!
For the skills, the requirements are below:
* Good Linux knowledge is a requirement, the candidate must be comfortable working with Linux CLI
* Knowledge of the ELK stack highly beneficial
* Good understanding of networking protocols and common services such as HTTP (s), DNS etc
* Familiar with Windows Server and Desktop OS's, including within an enterprise environment
* Experience working with Syslog and other logs, in general, will be beneficial
And what you'll be doing:
* Monitor services and infrastructure, troubleshooting when issues develop
* Work with senior engineers to develop automated systems that can allow systems to recover from common issues
* Have an opportunity to develop python and scripting skills by assisting senior engineers with this work
Salary: R15 000 - R20 000 neg dep on experience
Email your DETAILED UP-TO-DATE CV to info@thevocationstation.co.za
