Sys Admin/jnr DevOps

Great role for someone that has a passion for IT and Cyber Security combined!A role for a junior person to grow their career!* Good Linux knowledge is a requirement, the candidate must be comfortable working with Linux CLI* Knowledge of the ELK stack highly beneficial* Good understanding of networking protocols and common services such as HTTP (s), DNS etc* Familiar with Windows Server and Desktop OS's, including within an enterprise environment* Experience working with Syslog and other logs, in general, will be beneficial* Monitor services and infrastructure, troubleshooting when issues develop* Work with senior engineers to develop automated systems that can allow systems to recover from common issues* Have an opportunity to develop python and scripting skills by assisting senior engineers with this workSalary: R15 000 - R20 000 neg dep on experienceEmail yourto info@thevocationstation.co.za