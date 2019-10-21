Tech Background? Like helping customers? Support Specialist wanted!

About Us
Appenate is a Brisbane-based SaaS company (founded by lewstherin, old school MyADSLer), building a leading business applications platform, aimed at the IT channel and enterprise.
Our growing customer base spans over 35 countries, which we support via an integrated team anchored out of Australia and South Africa to improve timezone coverage for our users.
We have embraced the concept of a distributed company, with all team members working either from home (or the beach, mountains, cafe, whatever).
Twice a year we fly everyone to an interesting place for a week so that we can work together and hang out face to face.
The Opportunity
Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is globally focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies. It's also a great lifestyle change to skip the daily commute and have flexibility in your working hours and location.
Being a small company, we expect all team members to learn fast and play at a high level.
To join us, you need to be self-starting, disciplined and able to communicate well.
Our preference is to find someone in Durban, but we're open to applications from anywhere in South Africa.
We connect and communicate via online tools, so you'll be in regular contact with the whole team. You'll also be provided with whatever equipment you need to be productive.
This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you'll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-beating software.
Role & Requirements
Our platform is used by customers ranging from SMEs to the IT channel (software vendors, solution providers, system integrators, enterprise IT departments).
We're looking for someone that loves helping customers solve problems and enjoys showing folks how to get the most out of our platform.
Key requirements:
- IT Diploma or Degree
- Excellent English, both written and spoken
You'll be in contact with customers from around the world, so this is critical.
- Experience in software implementation, cloud service configuration, solutions consulting and/or IT customer support
- Experience in technical writing (support guides, knowledgebase etc)
- Diligence in all work aspects, and strong attention to detail
- Ability to find answers unassisted and to learn rapidly
- Software development experience or training is advantageous
- Developing an expert level understanding of the Appenate platform and offering
- Managing incoming support tickets and questions from receipt to resolution, ensuring that customers receive timely responses and progress updates
- Replicating customer issues and collaborating with our developers to resolve
- Performing product testing when needed
- Authoring of tutorials and other learning content as needed
- Administration of our online helpdesk and knowledgebase
Salary starts at R25,000 and will increase based on your experience, fit and performance going forward.
This looks awesome, how do I apply????
Mail your resume to jobs[at]appenate.com