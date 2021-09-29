Technical Support Agent - CPT

Krypton Web - AQP
Overview:We are looking for a technically skilled candidate with good problem-solving abilities for the position of Technical Support Agent. The duties of a Support Agent include troubleshooting and problem solving any IT related issues that customers have.
The Technical Support Agent is expected to display good interpersonal skills as he/she will interact with customers and colleagues from various departments and executive levels. He/she will be required to diagnose, comprehend and resolve technical tasks independently.
Job Description:Office bound Helpdesk agent accepting and responding to inbound calls, tickets and chat messages. The candidate will be working in an IT and ISP environment. The candidate must have a reliable internet connection at home with a Desktop/Laptop for after hour support.
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Provide Telephonic and Remote support to end users and businesses
- Troubleshoot Internet related connectivity issues as reported by clients
- Provide basic sales and/or accounting info to clients as required
- Configuring client equipment for installation
- Testing and booking-in of faulty equipment to supplier
- Scheduling and assigning equipment and services to installations
- Assembling and repairing computer hardware (Laptops and Desktops etc)
- Maintaining existing software and hardware with any upgrades any that have become obsolete
- Monitoring computer networks and systems to identify how performance can be improved
- Working with IT support personnel
- Conducting backup operations
- Creating/Updating technical documentation
- Updating Website with Various Technical Documentation
- Daily reports on technical systems
Working Hours:
- Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (only 4 days in the week) and;
- One weekday after-hours Support (on the off day in the week) is a compulsory requirement from 5pm to 9pm. (Remote only via our chat system) and;
- One 6-hour shift per weekend remote support (on a rotation basis)
Personality:
- Meticulous & Honest
- Well articulated
- Self driven and shows initiative
- Ability to handle stress and work without supervision
- Have great problem-solving skills
- Be able to think out of the box
Qualifications:
- A+ and N+
- Basic Networking Diploma or similar
Experience:
- A background in an ISP support environment
- 3 Years in an IT Support Environment resolving issues with Windows PCs and Server
- Good Understanding of Networking and Internet Protocols
- Experience with Windows 7, windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008, 2012 and 2016
- Experience with Active Directory
- Experience with Enterprise Email systems (eg Office 365 Setup, Google Workspace etc)
- Experience with Remote Desktop Technologies (RDP, Anydesk, Teamviewer, VPN etc)
- Basic Knowledge of Using Microsoft Office (this includes, Outlook, Word, Excel)
- Mikrotik Knowledge would be advantageous
Remuneration:
- R9,000 – R11,000 per month CTC
Apply by:
- Emailing your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za
- Kindly include the reference SUP21 in the subject field
- Applications closing date: 13th October 2021