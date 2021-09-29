Technical Support Agent - CPT

Krypton Web - AQP

Overview:​

We are looking for a technically skilled candidate with good problem-solving abilities for the position of Technical Support Agent. The duties of a Support Agent include troubleshooting and problem solving any IT related issues that customers have.
The Technical Support Agent is expected to display good interpersonal skills as he/she will interact with customers and colleagues from various departments and executive levels. He/she will be required to diagnose, comprehend and resolve technical tasks independently.

Job Description:​

Office bound Helpdesk agent accepting and responding to inbound calls, tickets and chat messages. The candidate will be working in an IT and ISP environment. The candidate must have a reliable internet connection at home with a Desktop/Laptop for after hour support.

Roles & Responsibilities:​

  • Provide Telephonic and Remote support to end users and businesses
  • Troubleshoot Internet related connectivity issues as reported by clients
  • Provide basic sales and/or accounting info to clients as required
  • Configuring client equipment for installation
  • Testing and booking-in of faulty equipment to supplier
  • Scheduling and assigning equipment and services to installations
  • Assembling and repairing computer hardware (Laptops and Desktops etc)
  • Maintaining existing software and hardware with any upgrades any that have become obsolete
  • Monitoring computer networks and systems to identify how performance can be improved
  • Working with IT support personnel
  • Conducting backup operations
  • Creating/Updating technical documentation
  • Updating Website with Various Technical Documentation
  • Daily reports on technical systems

Working Hours:​

  • Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (only 4 days in the week) and;
  • One weekday after-hours Support (on the off day in the week) is a compulsory requirement from 5pm to 9pm. (Remote only via our chat system) and;
  • One 6-hour shift per weekend remote support (on a rotation basis)

Personality:​

  • Meticulous & Honest
  • Well articulated
  • Self driven and shows initiative
  • Ability to handle stress and work without supervision
  • Have great problem-solving skills
  • Be able to think out of the box

Qualifications:​

  • A+ and N+
  • Basic Networking Diploma or similar

Experience:​

  • A background in an ISP support environment
  • 3 Years in an IT Support Environment resolving issues with Windows PCs and Server
  • Good Understanding of Networking and Internet Protocols
  • Experience with Windows 7, windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008, 2012 and 2016
  • Experience with Active Directory
  • Experience with Enterprise Email systems (eg Office 365 Setup, Google Workspace etc)
  • Experience with Remote Desktop Technologies (RDP, Anydesk, Teamviewer, VPN etc)
  • Basic Knowledge of Using Microsoft Office (this includes, Outlook, Word, Excel)
  • Mikrotik Knowledge would be advantageous

Remuneration:​

  • R9,000 – R11,000 per month CTC

Apply by:​

  • Emailing your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za
  • Kindly include the reference SUP21 in the subject field
  • Applications closing date: 13th October 2021
 
Which Suburb is this in?
Edit: Nevermind, found it on the internet :thumbsup:
 
