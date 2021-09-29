Technical Support Agent - CPT

Overview:​

Job Description:​

Roles & Responsibilities:​

Provide Telephonic and Remote support to end users and businesses

Troubleshoot Internet related connectivity issues as reported by clients

Provide basic sales and/or accounting info to clients as required

Configuring client equipment for installation

Testing and booking-in of faulty equipment to supplier

Scheduling and assigning equipment and services to installations

Assembling and repairing computer hardware (Laptops and Desktops etc)

Maintaining existing software and hardware with any upgrades any that have become obsolete

Monitoring computer networks and systems to identify how performance can be improved

Working with IT support personnel

Conducting backup operations

Creating/Updating technical documentation

Updating Website with Various Technical Documentation

Daily reports on technical systems

Working Hours:​

Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (only 4 days in the week) and;

One weekday after-hours Support (on the off day in the week) is a compulsory requirement from 5pm to 9pm. (Remote only via our chat system) and;

One 6-hour shift per weekend remote support (on a rotation basis)

Personality:​

Meticulous & Honest

Well articulated

Self driven and shows initiative

Ability to handle stress and work without supervision

Have great problem-solving skills

Be able to think out of the box

Qualifications:​

A+ and N+

Basic Networking Diploma or similar

Experience:​

A background in an ISP support environment

3 Years in an IT Support Environment resolving issues with Windows PCs and Server

Good Understanding of Networking and Internet Protocols

Experience with Windows 7, windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008, 2012 and 2016

Experience with Active Directory

Experience with Enterprise Email systems (eg Office 365 Setup, Google Workspace etc)

Experience with Remote Desktop Technologies (RDP, Anydesk, Teamviewer, VPN etc)

Basic Knowledge of Using Microsoft Office (this includes, Outlook, Word, Excel)

Mikrotik Knowledge would be advantageous

Remuneration:​

R9,000 – R11,000 per month CTC

Apply by:​

Emailing your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za

Kindly include the reference SUP21 in the subject field

Applications closing date: 13th October 2021

