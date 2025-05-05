Tutor - Cape Town (Tableview area)

Hands on tutor position available on the west coast for someone with a strong IT background, passion for AI and tutoring.



The client is 30 something, recovering from surgery and wants to engross himself in learning more skills in IT and exploring AI.

This is a Mon-Friday (09:00-17:00) permanent position as companion and tutor.



The client, is not seeking to learn skills to get a placement in the job market, it is purely personal advancement and personal projects related.



This is ideal for someone who has recently finished studies or is perhaps still busy with them., male candidate preferred.



Salary range is around 20-25k per month negotiable.

Drivers licence is essential as is a clean criminal record.



Pls call or whatsapp your CV to 066-3012 100.