Vacancy: UX|UI Designer, Centurion

UX|UI Designer (JB1773)
Centurion, Pretoria
R35 – 45 000 per month, negotiable based on experience
Duration: Permanent
Our client specializes in development in low code platforms, they are currently seeking a UX|UI Designer to join their team and be open to learning and working within the systems toolbox. Portfolio of design, required.
This is a hybrid role, which required 2-3 days in office.
Minimum Requirements:
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
- Minimum of three years’ experience in a UI | UX role
- Expert user in design software and wireframe tools (Adobe, photoshop, wireframe.cc, InVision)
- Specialized in CSS, JavaScript and HTML
- Experience of SDLC, preferably agile
- Experience with OutSystems or any other low code platform, beneficial
- Gather and evaluate user design requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Ensure all elements of the online (web and mobile) user experience are optimised for improved usability, usefulness, and exceptional visual design
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes
- Create original graphic designs (images, sketches, tables)
- Design graphic user interface elements like menus, tabs, widgets and icons
- Develop and adhere to style standards
