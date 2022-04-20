Vacancy: UX|UI Designer, Centurion

UX|UI Designer (JB1773)
Centurion, Pretoria
R35 – 45 000 per month, negotiable based on experience
Duration: Permanent

Our client specializes in development in low code platforms, they are currently seeking a UX|UI Designer to join their team and be open to learning and working within the systems toolbox. Portfolio of design, required.

This is a hybrid role, which required 2-3 days in office.

Minimum Requirements:
  • Minimum of three years’ experience in a UI | UX role
  • Expert user in design software and wireframe tools (Adobe, photoshop, wireframe.cc, InVision)
  • Specialized in CSS, JavaScript and HTML
  • Experience of SDLC, preferably agile
  • Experience with OutSystems or any other low code platform, beneficial
Duties and Responsibilities:
  • Gather and evaluate user design requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
  • Ensure all elements of the online (web and mobile) user experience are optimised for improved usability, usefulness, and exceptional visual design
  • Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
  • Develop UI mockups and prototypes
  • Create original graphic designs (images, sketches, tables)
  • Design graphic user interface elements like menus, tabs, widgets and icons
  • Develop and adhere to style standards
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB1773 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
 
