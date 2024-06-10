What am I in IT? Need help.

averagejoecpt
Joined
Jun 10, 2024
So im posting here because im not sure what my position is and if my renumeration is correct.
Im currently at a small IT firm that develops custom software.
I have 8 years experience in IT (various roles)
Bcom Informations Systems Degree
FTI Business Analyses Certification
AZ900 Certification
My current position is just a consultant (not big on titles)
Responsibilties broken down into percentages with experience:
- Technical Support to Clients ( With Resolution) 30% (8 years)
- Adhoc data extractions from SQL DB (complex SQL queries) 10% (4 years)
- Data Processing 10% (4 years)
- Training Video creation 5% (4 years)
- Infrastructure Management 30% (2 years)
---- Azure (Set up and manage all created resources)
---- AWS (Set up and manage all created resources)
---- Azure DevOps
---- Microsoft 365 Administration
---- SQL database backup management
---- Disaster Recovery management
---- Cost Management
---- Hardware management
---- Networking
- Software Testing 10% (6 years)
- Google App Scripting 5% (5 years)
These are the main responsibilties and a little bit more here and there.
Im not sure what my position is , to me it seems like a hybrid between systems and support.
(The plan is to move off from support and that has been happening for the past 2 years and still on it)
Renumeration 360k pa (before tax) , this i have no idea what it should be.
Edit. Im also in the process of doing the AZ104 certification soon
