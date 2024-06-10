What am I in IT? Need help.

So im posting here because im not sure what my position is and if my renumeration is correct.

Im currently at a small IT firm that develops custom software.

I have 8 years experience in IT (various roles)
Bcom Informations Systems Degree
FTI Business Analyses Certification
AZ900 Certification

My current position is just a consultant (not big on titles)

Responsibilties broken down into percentages with experience:

- Technical Support to Clients ( With Resolution) 30% (8 years)
- Adhoc data extractions from SQL DB (complex SQL queries) 10% (4 years)
- Data Processing 10% (4 years)
- Training Video creation 5% (4 years)
- Infrastructure Management 30% (2 years)
---- Azure (Set up and manage all created resources)
---- AWS (Set up and manage all created resources)
---- Azure DevOps
---- Microsoft 365 Administration
---- SQL database backup management
---- Disaster Recovery management
---- Cost Management
---- Hardware management
---- Networking
- Software Testing 10% (6 years)
- Google App Scripting 5% (5 years)

These are the main responsibilties and a little bit more here and there.

Im not sure what my position is , to me it seems like a hybrid between systems and support.
(The plan is to move off from support and that has been happening for the past 2 years and still on it)

Renumeration 360k pa (before tax) , this i have no idea what it should be.

Edit. Im also in the process of doing the AZ104 certification soon
 
You don't have a title. The best thing to do is pick a specific role you want to fill and focus your studies and certification around that. You can still do other roles but its important to have a primary role and make sure you work towards improving yourself for that role.
 
Although not in tech, this reminds when I was in my 20s, and had about 5 years experience in everything that my honours degree covered. I was paid peanuts. Then I decided to just specialised in one thing and now almost 20 years later, I am well remunerated.

Specialisation is the way to go.
 
yip skilling myself up towards Cloud Architecture. good thing is getting support from upper management as well for this. Thanks for your input, appreciated.
 
Agreed thanks
 
Don't let their upskilling fool you into loyalty. Once upskilled, build some experience and start looking elsewhere. They won't increase your pay with the amount that it should increase.
 
Your Degree and certification is perfect for BA role.
Do you enjoy it?
Nothing available in the company?
 
I do but no current positions for BA and it doesnt look like the BA's are going anywhere soon, but I enjoy the Tech side a lil bit more though.
 
Look outside.
You also get very technical BA roles.

The reason I say look is that your education strongly points you in that direction and a senior BA can earn well and has options.
 
Thanks will definitely look at that option
 
With those azure skill, you should pushing a bit more salary wise, but it might mean you need to work UK/US firm with shitty hours.

I was doing that azure work without ceritfications for 50k a month, but at end of the day it was 30k after tax, so I started my own company rather.
 
