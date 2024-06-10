What am I in IT? Need help.

So im posting here because im not sure what my position is and if my renumeration is correct.



Im currently at a small IT firm that develops custom software.



I have 8 years experience in IT (various roles)

Bcom Informations Systems Degree

FTI Business Analyses Certification

AZ900 Certification



My current position is just a consultant (not big on titles)



Responsibilties broken down into percentages with experience:



- Technical Support to Clients ( With Resolution) 30% (8 years)

- Adhoc data extractions from SQL DB (complex SQL queries) 10% (4 years)

- Data Processing 10% (4 years)

- Training Video creation 5% (4 years)

- Infrastructure Management 30% (2 years)

---- Azure (Set up and manage all created resources)

---- AWS (Set up and manage all created resources)

---- Azure DevOps

---- Microsoft 365 Administration

---- SQL database backup management

---- Disaster Recovery management

---- Cost Management

---- Hardware management

---- Networking

- Software Testing 10% (6 years)

- Google App Scripting 5% (5 years)



These are the main responsibilties and a little bit more here and there.



Im not sure what my position is , to me it seems like a hybrid between systems and support.

(The plan is to move off from support and that has been happening for the past 2 years and still on it)



Renumeration 360k pa (before tax) , this i have no idea what it should be.



Edit. Im also in the process of doing the AZ104 certification soon