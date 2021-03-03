When to be forthcoming about criminal record

Long story short, I have a criminal record. Actually spent a substantial time in prison. Straightened my life out, decided to use my time constructively and studied.

Managed to complete my BCS degree in Computer Science through UNISA, and yes I had to pay it myself.

The question now is, when do I tell people about it. Do I put it on my CV from the start, or if I do manage to go for an interview, do I tell them then?

I have seen some jobs where they specifically say you need to pass a criminal record check. So those I won't even apply for. But most job ads do not mention it.

No way to not mention it at all, as there is a massive gap in my life, that cannot be explained without the truth. Plus I rather try and live my life, doing the right thing. Honesty is better, it is only at what stage do I disclose?
 
Unless they ask you out right about a criminal history during the application process you shouldn't have to disclose it. I do respect the fact that you found a way to turn your life around and I hope you find an employer that's willing to look past that.
 
Not sure on the disclosure, but just wanted to say well done for pivoting and working yourself into a degree that actually has weight to it - especially after such a turbulent background.

Best of luck for the future - you should be extremely proud!
 
The ANC will accept you with open arms no questions asked, comrade. All of them have smallanyana skeletons, some just have a whole lot more skeletons than others. Maybe you can help them hang onto their domain names?

Seriously though, you need to consider that fact that most (decent) organisations would not place you in any position/role requiring a high level of trust. It all depends on the crime that you were found guilty of, so for example it was fraud then an organisation would be well within their rights to deny employment if they are looking for someone to work on their financial systems, for example. Or if it is a service organisation providing systems / support to financial institutions.
But there are many other things that you possibly could be doing that may not require that level of trust, in other words, no organisation could reasonably discriminate against you if a high level of trust is not key to the role. So be sensitive to this, don't apply for these types of positions.
As some have mentioned, you don't have to use your record as a conversation starter, but at the same time, when asked about the gap in your CV, don't lie. Man up to it, and explain that you did your time.
Good luck!
 
I'd be up front but be prepared for some disappointment. And kudos. Some of us still haven't done the degree.
 
Not a bad option if all else fails. There's plenty room for entrepreneurs in SA.
And begin by not referring to yourself as a Convict. That's a thing of the past. You've done the time and you're a free man.
 
