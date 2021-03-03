When to be forthcoming about criminal record

Long story short, I have a criminal record. Actually spent a substantial time in prison. Straightened my life out, decided to use my time constructively and studied.
Managed to complete my BCS degree in Computer Science through UNISA, and yes I had to pay it myself.
The question now is, when do I tell people about it. Do I put it on my CV from the start, or if I do manage to go for an interview, do I tell them then?
I have seen some jobs where they specifically say you need to pass a criminal record check. So those I won't even apply for. But most job ads do not mention it.
No way to not mention it at all, as there is a massive gap in my life, that cannot be explained without the truth. Plus I rather try and live my life, doing the right thing. Honesty is better, it is only at what stage do I disclose?
