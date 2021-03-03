When to be forthcoming about criminal record

The ANC will accept you with open arms no questions asked, comrade. All of them have smallanyana skeletons, some just have a whole lot more skeletons than others. Maybe you can help them hang onto their domain names?



Seriously though, you need to consider that fact that most (decent) organisations would not place you in any position/role requiring a high level of trust. It all depends on the crime that you were found guilty of, so for example it was fraud then an organisation would be well within their rights to deny employment if they are looking for someone to work on their financial systems, for example. Or if it is a service organisation providing systems / support to financial institutions.

But there are many other things that you possibly could be doing that may not require that level of trust, in other words, no organisation could reasonably discriminate against you if a high level of trust is not key to the role. So be sensitive to this, don't apply for these types of positions.

As some have mentioned, you don't have to use your record as a conversation starter, but at the same time, when asked about the gap in your CV, don't lie. Man up to it, and explain that you did your time.

Good luck!