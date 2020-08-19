DStv Explora Ultra decoder launched

MultiChoice has announced the launch of its new Explorer Ultra decoder, which will offer high-quality satellite broadcasting as well as integration with popular streaming services.

This decoder has built-in Wi-Fi for Internet connectivity while offering the same features as the previous-generation Explora decoder.

MultiChoice said this product will offer customers “the best of the satellite world and the best of the streaming world” in a single package.

Speaking at the 2020 DStv Showcase, MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said that DStv was evolving into a one-stop-shop for all of their viewers’ entertainment needs.

“We are standing on two pillars – sport and hyper-local content. That is the basis upon which we are building this platform,” Mawela said.

“At the same time, we are facilitating all the other content offerings to be accessible throughout our platform.”

MultiChoice said that the Explora Ultra offers the same PVR features as previous Explora models, including the ability to record, rent movies from BoxOffice, and access DStv Catch Up.

“The addition of third-party streaming applications makes the DStv Explora Ultra the ultimate device for customers wanting an easy and simple way to enjoy content across many services, in one centralised experience,” the company said.

The Explorer Ultra will also bring a new, unified home screen that will showcase content from DStv, Showmax, Box Office, and selected streaming apps.

It also comes with a new remote control that allows quick access to these third-party streaming apps.

MultiChoice said that the release date and pricing of the DStv Explora Ultra will be announced in due course.

Deal with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

This launch follows MultiChoice’s recent confirmation that it had signed a deal with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to include their applications on its platform.

These services were planned to be included within the DStv Explora Ultra’s content selection.

This may include integrated billing with DStv, as well as integration with the platform’s content showcase, offering viewers a single portal to access everything from SuperSport to Netflix shows.

It was recently reported that the deal is under investigation by the Competition Commission, however, although the Commission has been unable to provide further details about the investigation.

During its DStv Showcase, MultiChoic did not confirm which third-party streaming services would be integrated with its Explorer Ultra decoder.

DStv Explora Ultra specifications