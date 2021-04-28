Netflix launches “Play Something”

Netflix has launched “Play Something”, a feature that allows subscribers to click a button and immediately start watching a movie or an episode of a show recommended by its algorithm.

“We know making a choice can be hard when you have great options. Designed for those all-too-frequent moments when you have no idea what to watch, Play Something takes the stress out of choosing and allows you to instantly watch something new without the hassle of browsing,” Netflix said in its announcement.

“Or Play Something Else to watch other shows and films tailored to your taste.”

Play Something will be rolling out globally on TV devices. Netflix said it plans to test the feature on its mobile apps soon.

Here’s how it works — When you hit the “Play Something” button, Netflix will show you a film or episode of a show that it recommends based on what you’ve watched before.

If it’s recommendation isn’t what you had in mind, you can click on “Play Something Else” and it will immediately start playing another movie or TV show.

Netflix’s system can recommend a brand new series or film, a series or film you’re already watching, a series or film on your list, or an unfinished series or film you may want to revisit.

The “Play Something” button will be placed underneath your name in the initial profile gate screen, in the tenth row on your Netflix homepage, and in the navigation menu on the left of the screen.

“For members that use screen-readers, Play Something fully supports Text-to-Speech (TTS),” Netflix said.

Netflix has been testing “Play Something” since August last year with the goal of helping subscribers find content that is tailored to their tastes.

The feature will let subscribers use Netflix like a conventional linear broadcast service, essentially allowing you to “channel hop” until you find something you want to watch.