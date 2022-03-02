DStv getting three new channels

MultiChoice has announced that it will be adding three new channels to its platform.

DStv subscribers can look forward to the launch of Dreamworks, a kid’s channel on DStv channel 304, and a new movie channel later this year.

Family and Access subscribers will receive the KIX movie channel (channel 114) from 31 March 2022.

KIX offers action fans a blend of combat sports programmes and action movies.

MultiChoice also confirmed an announcement from E-tv owner eMedia that four of its channels would be leaving DStv at the end of the month.

Spokespeople for the companies explained that MultiChoice and eMedia had renewed their channel supply agreement.

eMedia said that MultiChoice opted to drop some of its channels, namely eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz.

DStv will continue broadcasting the news channel eNCA (channel 403), and it will carry E-tv’s daily Afrikaans news bulletin on kykNET (channel 144).

E-tv’s main free-to-air channel is licenced under a separate agreement and would continue to air on DStv.

“We constantly review our channel offering on DStv in line with our viewer’s needs,” said MultiChoice SA CEO Nyiko Shiburi.

“Although these four eMedia channels will no longer be available on DStv, customers still have access to a wide range of entertainment which includes 200 channels of movies, dramas, sport, kids, news, reality and so much more.”