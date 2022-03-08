DStv getting a new channel — launch date announced

MultiChoice and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer announced that the DreamWorks channel would launch on DStv channel 304 from 18 March.

The 24-hour channel is dedicated to kids and family entertainment and will be available across DStv’s sub-Saharan region.

In South Africa, DreamWorks will be available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact subscribers.

DStv Access and Family customers will enjoy an open window to view the channel on 18 and 19 March.

DreamWorks includes characters and franchises such as All Hail King Julien, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Dawn of the Croods, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.

The channel also presents a slate of programming for two to five-year-olds, DreamWorks Junior, including Postman Pat, Dragons Rescue Riders, Raa Raa: The Noisy Lion, and Noddy Toyland Detective.

DreamWorks is one of three new channels MultiChoice promised for DStv at the start of the year.

Subscribers can look forward to a new movie channel later this year, and Family and Access customers will receive the KIX movie channel (DStv 114) from 31 March 2022.

The announcement of the new channels came after eMedia revealed that four of its channels would be dropped from DStv at the end of the month.

Spokespeople for the companies explained that MultiChoice and eMedia had renewed their channel supply agreement.

eMedia said that MultiChoice opted to drop some of its channels, namely eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz.

DStv will continue broadcasting the news channel eNCA (channel 403), and it will carry E-tv’s daily Afrikaans news bulletin on kykNET (channel 144).

E-tv’s main free-to-air channel is licenced under a separate agreement and would continue to air on DStv.