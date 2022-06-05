DStv vs Openview vs StarSat decoder and dish price comparison

DStv offers the cheapest and the most expensive installation costs compared to OpenView and StarSat, a MyBroadband analysis shows.

MyBroadband compared MultiChoice’s variety of decoders with the options from South Africa’s two other major satellite TV providers, Openview and StarSat.

DStv’s HD Single View bundle is the cheapest at R499 but excludes streaming apps and advanced features like recording and pausing.

Opting for DStv’s Explora Model 3B will set consumers back R1,999 but excludes streaming applications other than Showmax and 4K support.

The MultiChoice-owned broadcaster also offers the most expensive bundle — the DStv Explora Ultra.

At R3,299, the Explora Ultra bundle lets users access streaming apps and a myriad of premium functions.

This includes streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video, recording functionality, and 4K support.

DStv subscribers with an Explora decoder must pay an additional access fee of R110 per month alongside their chosen package’s cost to use these functions.

It should be noted that DStv decoders with bundled installations have terms and conditions associated with them, which customers should familiarise themselves with beforehand.

DStv customers should also look out for non-accredited installers that overcharge customers.

For example, in 2021, a rogue DStv installer charged a MyBroadband community member R20,000 for installation.

As MultiChoice recommended the installer, it refunded the client.

StarSat is the second most affordable option at R599 once-off for the decoder, including free installation unless the customer lives in an estate.

StarSat covers the cost of a dish kit, a 25-metre low-noise block downconverter (LNB) cable, a single LNB, a bracket, and the installation to a single TV point.

Like DStv’s Single View option, StarSat’s SAT 3 decoder excludes any premium features and only offers consumers the basics.

An Openview decoder with installation included will set you back R1,699, but it does not require a monthly subscription fee, unlike StarSat and DStv.

Consumers considering an Openview decoder might benefit from waiting before buying.

eMedia recently announced that it would launch a new Openview decoder with storage and Wi-Fi capabilities.

This update will align Openview’s decoder features with some premium functions available to Explora owners.

The following table compares the different satellite TV decoder and installation bundle prices.

Satellite TV bundle Price of decoder and installation Price of decoder without installation DStv HD Single View R499 R399 StarSat R599 R599 Openview R1,699 R650 DStv Explora (Model 3B) R1,999 R999 DStv Explora Ultra R3,299 R1,999

