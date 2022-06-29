DStv streaming app issues fixed — and new features subscribers can expect

MultiChoice says it has resolved the issues on its DStv streaming app and promised that viewers could look forward to new features, including auto-play for next episodes in a series and a “continue watching” row.

“The acknowledged causes of the streaming issues experienced by subscribers were fixed,” MultiChoice told MyBroadband.

“In the case of any additional issues with DStv streaming, we request for customers to please contact our customer care team,” MultiChoice said.

It also said it had incorporated new features into the platform and that it is adding more functionality soon.

“Subscribers can look forward to auto-play for next episodes as well as a ‘continue watching row’ to pick up on where they left off previously watched content,” the broadcaster said.

Prominent streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offer similar features in their video player applications.

These changes to DStv’s apps come after MultiChoice announced it had refreshed its streaming platform in October 2021, intending to improve its viewers’ user experience.

The update to the app included changes to the DStv app’s user interface — shifting the navigation menu to the left-hand side of the screen and merging its Live TV menu with the TV guide.

However, it appeared to worsen the app’s performance, with DStv streaming subscribers taking to social media to voice their frustration at a slow — or completely unusable — user experience.

Viewers complained that the update had made it difficult to stream even on high-bandwidth fibre connections, and several posts suggested DStv’s troubleshooting steps hadn’t helped.

While complaints on Twitter appear to have dried up, there are still several posted on the Google Play Store each month.

“For the millions that MultiChoice makes from its users every month, it is absolutely ridiculous that you cannot develop a fully functional app,” a frustrated subscriber recently said in a review.

“I use this app on my TV box. And I always have issues with this app! All the other apps (Netflix, Showmax, Amazon) work perfectly fine, but for some reason, Dstv can’t develop a decent working app!” another said.

DStv’s problems with its streaming platform haven’t been limited to just performance.

In March 2022, the MultiChoice-owned broadcaster implemented a streaming limit that removed the capability to stream on multiple devices concurrently. It limited the number of streams to one.

It had announced the change in February 2022, after which outraged subscribers threatened to boycott the broadcaster.

Arguably, the most attractive aspect of DStv’s Premium packages is its live sports coverage. However, a MyBroadband analysis revealed that the streaming limit made it less competitive with international sports streaming services.

