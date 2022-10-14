DStv launches Universal+ streaming service

The Universal+ streaming service launches today, 14 October 2022, in partnership with DStv, and it is free to access for DStv subscribers in South Africa.

NBCUniversal and DStv first announced that the Universal+ streaming service would launch in partnership with DStv on 1 September 2022.

DStv said the streaming service offers subscribers a selection of complete box sets and movies from Universal TV, Studio Universal, E!, DreamWorks, and Telemundo.

As long as you are subscribed to DStv Access or higher, you will get access to content through Universal+ from at least one of these channels at no extra charge.

“If you’re wondering why you can’t see some of the programmes on Universal+, that’s because the content is available for the channel brands that are included on your DStv package,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

Essentially, the content available to subscribers on Universal+ scales with their DStv package, meaning DStv Access customers can stream complete series from Telemundo using the service.

However, these customers won’t have access to content from Universal TV, Studio Universal, E!, and DreamWorks.

Those with a DStv Family subscription can watch content from the Universal Channel and DreamWorks on Universal+, while subscribers to DStv Compact and above will have access to the full selection.

In addition to these channels, DStv said all seasons of shows like Celebrity Game Night, Family Drama, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians are available on Universal+.