DStv is launching 4K broadcasts — this is the decoder subscribers need

MultiChoice announced that it would broadcast the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar in 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) on DStv. However, not all its Explora decoders support the technology.

The broadcaster told MyBroadband that its customers would need the DStv Explora Ultra or new DStv Streama to watch the tournament in 4K UHD on its platforms.

DStv sells the Explora Ultra for R1,999, and its new Streama media box is R1,299.

“From a DStv perspective, you will require either the Explora Ultra, which is capable of both 4K playback from satellite or streaming, or the DStv Streama, which will support 4K playback in streaming,” a MultiChoice spokesperson said.

“Not only will MultiChoice be broadcasting in 4K UHD video resolution but also HDR and 50P [50 frames per second, progressive scan], which is double the frame rate of the standard 25P we use for HD.”

Watching the tournament in 4K also requires a DStv subscription with access to the correct SuperSport channels.

DStv Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium all include SuperSport’s football channels. They range from R369 for a streaming-only DStv Compact subscription to R839 for a DStv Premium satellite package.

Subscribers will also need a 4K-compatible TV with an HDMI 2.0 or higher display cable to watch the tournament in 4K UHD.

MultiChoice’s spokesperson said they expect demand for DStv’s 4K-capable decoder to rise as the 2022 Fifa World Cup kickoff nears.

“Whilst demand has been robust for a while now, we expect an increase in demand for the Explora Ultra building up to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar,” they said.

Makro-parent company Massmart also told MyBroadband that it had noticed greater interest in DStv decoders as the Fifa World Cup approaches.

“There is an increased interest in decoders in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, and we anticipate that DStv’s recent announcement of broadcasting the tournament in 4K will continue to generate excitement with customers,” it said.

The Fifa World Cup 2022 will kick off on 20 November 2022.

Details on the two 4K-capable DStv devices are provided below.

DStv Explora Ultra

MultiChoice launched its DStv Explora Ultra decoder — its first to support 4K playback — in November 2020.

The broadcaster said the decoder would offer customers “the best of the satellite world and the best of the streaming world” in a single package.

It lets users choose between connecting to the Internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable, and features HDR and Dolby Atmos support.

The DStv Explora Ultra includes apps for YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Showmax, and Box Office.

Specifications for the DStv Explora Ultra are summarised in the table below.

DStv Explora Ultra Storage 2TB HDD (Up to 110-hour recording capacity) Connectivity Ethernet, Wi-Fi Ports HDMI, 1 x USB port Power cable Two-pin plug Streaming resolution Up to 4K Display technologies HDR Audio technologies Dolby Atmos Price R1,999

DStv Streama

DStv’s streaming-dedicated Streama officially launched on 1 October 2022, after MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi revealed the device during the company’s 2022 Media Showcase on Thursday, 22 September 2022.

The streaming box supports 4K with HDR and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound.

It connects to the Internet via a built-in Wi-Fi 5 module or Ethernet cable.

It has a small remote control with quick access buttons for streaming apps, including Showmax, Netflix, and YouTube, and a microphone button for voice commands.

The box’s operating system is built on the open-source RDK platform used by other well-known broadcasters, such as Sky TV.

Specifications for the DStv Streama are provided in the table below.