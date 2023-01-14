Openview’s major channel changes in 2022

DStv competitor Openview made several changes to its catalogue that saw the broadcaster add three channels and drop two.

Openview also announced the launch of a fourth channel for the year — BBC UKTV. However, the launch was postponed to “finalise details for the channel”, only for DStv to launch it on 15 December 2022.

The eMedia-owned broadcaster’s only channel cuts of the year happened on 1 April 2022, when it dropped the eRewind and eNews & Sport channels.

The news followed reports that eMedia handed eNews & Sport staff retrenchment notices as the channel was no longer viable.

The dropping of the eNews & Sports came with little warning, and the broadcaster said it would still air Premier League games and other selected sports on the eReality channel.

Openview dropped the eRewind channel to replace it with eXposed, which was added to its catalogue on 4 April.

“As part of some exciting changes and launches in April, the eRewind channel will end on 1 April,” the broadcaster said.

The broadcaster added the Afrikaans channel ePlesier to its platform on 18 April 2022.

The new channel features all-day-long broadcasts of e-TV’s range of Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovelas, including Gebroke Harte, Bittersoet, Stilleto Vendetta, Kurt & Shura, Die Put, and Vierspel Vuurspel.

Openview added a lifestyle channel called The Home Channel+ a month later.

The Home Channel+’s programming includes cooking tutorials, interior design and property content, and a gardening show.

Notable shows include All About Property, Grand Designs UK, Ten Minute Kitchen, and The Gardener.

Openview channel changes in 2022 Added Dropped eXposed — 4 April 2022 ePlesier — 18 April 2022 The Home Channel+ — 16 May 2022 eRewind — 1 April 2022 eNews & Sport — 1 April 2022 Openview had scheduled the launch of BBC UKTV for 18 October 2022, but the two companies ultimately scrapped the deal, and the BBC went to DStv with the channel.

Openview fumbles BBC UKTV launch

Openview announced it would launch a new channel — BBC UKTV — on 18 October 2022. However, MyBroadband readers noted that more than two weeks after the deadline, the channel still wasn’t available on the platform.

Openview told MyBroadband it had to postpone the highly-anticipated launch as it still has to finalise details for the channel.

However, the channel ultimately launched on MultiChoice’s DStv Family, Access, and EasyView packages in mid-December 2022.

“Unfortunately, due to a difference in opinion on operational matters, we have not come to an agreement with the BBC regarding the launch of the channel on Openview,” an eMedia spokesperson told MyBroadband.

BBC UKTV airs a range of programming, including natural history series, soaps, and children’s shows.

An overview of Openview’s channel catalogue is provided in the table below.

Openview content Channel category # of channels Notable channels Movies & Entertainment 7 eExtra, eMovies, eMovies Extra, eXposed, eReality, ePlesier, Star Life Documentaries & Lifestyle 2 People’s Weather, The Home Channel + Free Channels 4 SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, e.TV Sports 1 SABC Sport Kids & Teen 3 DBE TV, eToonz, Mindset Music 1 SA Music News & Commerce 1 France 24 Specialist & Foreign 1 Zee One Audio channels 28 …

