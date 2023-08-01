Big DStv streaming changes

MultiChoice has reintroduced the ability for DStv streaming-only customers to watch on up to two devices simultaneously, at a fraction of the cost of a full standalone subscription.

The adjustment comes shortly after the broadcaster announced it was renaming its streaming platform to DStv Stream and adding a few new features.

That announcement did not make mention of an extra stream feature, which many customers have been calling for since the company first started limiting concurrent streams to one device in March 2022.

While also impacting DStv customers with satellite packages, the change significantly undercut the value proposition of the streaming-only packages.

The newly-launched Extra Mobile Stream feature supports concurrently streaming on a smartphone, tablet, or laptop in addition to the primary stream, which will work on any Internet-connected device.

The feature is turned on by default on the Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages.

Customers are given the option to remove the additional stream and keep paying the current prices.

The price of the Extra Mobile Stream varies based on the type of package you have.

On the top-end DStv Stream Premium plan, it costs R100, increasing the price from R699 to R799 per month — 14.3% more — if you want to stream on two devices concurrently.

However, the Extra Mobile Stream costs R110 on Compact Plus, so the default 2-stream plan now costs R579 instead of R469 for the 1-stream package.

This is a curious difference considering that Compact Plus offers less content than Premium.

On Compact, Family, and Access, the prices of the Extra Mobile Stream are R80, R50, and R30, respectively.

The screenshot below summarises the prices of the DStv Stream packages with the Extra Mobile Stream included.

DStv has also introduced a new streaming-only package for its cheapest bouquet — EasyView — at R29 per month.

This package does not come with the ability to add an extra stream but supports DStv’s Latest Movies add-on package for R79 per month.

This feature is also available on all the other packages and included on DStv Stream Premium.

The latter also gets MultiChoice’s Showmax streaming service for free, while the other packages qualify for a 50% discount on service.

At the time of publication, DStv did not appear to have plans to offer the Extra Mobile Stream feature to its customers that use its satellite packages.

While these currently allow for simultaneous viewing across multiple decoders, MultiChoice cut the number of concurrent online streaming feeds from two to one in March last year.

The table below summarises the prices of the DStv Stream packages with one or two streams.

DStv Stream package prices DStv package 1-stream price Extra Mobile Stream Add-On cost 2-stream price Difference Other features DStv Premium R699 R100 R799 14.3% 2 streams

Free Showmax DStv Compact Plus R469 R110 R579 23.5% 2 streams

50% Showmax discount

Add Latest Movies for R79 DStv Compact R369 R80 R449 21.7% 2 streams

50% Showmax discount

Add Latest Movies for R79 DStv Family R269 R50 R319 18.6% 2 streams

50% Showmax discount

Add Latest Movies for R79 DStv Access R99 R30 R129 30.3% Add Latest Movies for R79 DStv EasyView R29 n/a n/a n/a Add Latest Movies for R79

Now read: Nasa launching streaming service