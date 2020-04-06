Telkom LTE problems

Telkom users are reporting problems with the operator’s mobile network, specifically the stability of its LTE connectivity.

Downdetector has shown reports of Telkom network problems since around 08:00 this morning.

Many customers are reporting issues with their mobile Internet, stating they have erratic and slow LTE connections while others are unable to access the Internet at all.

The Downdetector map shows the majority of reports stem from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape.

Multiple outages

According to Downdetector’s log, Telkom customers have experienced connectivity issues every day since major Telkom outages were first reported on 1 April.

Previous outages related to mobile and landline Internet connections, LTE products, and ADSL connections – with certain customers also reporting issues with emails and voice calls.

At the time of writing, Telkom’s network status page, which monitors network issues and informs customers of outages, was unavailable and returned a blank page.

Telkom did not immediately provide comment on what caused this outage.

The image below shows the spike in Downdetector reports for Telkom since 08:00 on 6 April.

Surge in traffic

The downtime from Telkom comes during a period of high Internet usage for many South Africans.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster to address the spread of COVID-19, Internet traffic in South Africa has climbed substantially.

NAPAfrica, one of South Africa’s major Internet exchange point providers, has seen a substantial increase in Internet traffic.

“We’ve seen a reasonable increase in video content consumption, but also saw an interesting increase in social media traffic,” NAPAfrica told MyBroadband.

Cool Ideas also told MyBroadband that in the two days after the president declared a state of national disaster, it saw a substantial increase in the amount of Netflix traffic on its network.

