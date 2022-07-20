How much data Vodacom and MTN subscribers use

South African residents’ average mobile data usage has increased significantly over the past five years, with Vodacom reporting an increase of 206% since the 2017/18 financial year (FY).

MTN only reported data usage figures in its 2019/20, 2020/21, and 2021/22 annual reports, but its data shows a 128% increase in average data usage per user per month.

Vodacom’s average data use per smartphone per month on its network sat at 784MB a month for the 2017/18 FY and increased to 2.4GB per smartphone per month as of 31 March 2022.

The mobile network operator’s most significant monthly data usage increase per customer was observed during the 2019/20 FY, where usage increased by 56% from 966MB to 1.5GB.

While the average monthly data usage per customer has continued to increase, the rate appears to be slowing, with Vodacom reporting an increase of 39% and 14% during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 FYs, respectively.

Based on its reports, MTN’s customers use a fair deal more data than Vodacom’s do on average.

The mobile operator reported an average monthly data usage figure of 1.9GB per user during the 2018/19 financial year. It increased by 46% to 2.8GB per user per month the following year.

The most significant increase in average monthly data usage per customer on MTN’s network was observed during the 2020/21 FY, when it increased by 60% to 4.4GB.

Data usage on MTN’s network also saw a significant increase of 53% during the 2021/22 FY. According to the mobile operator’s report, the average data usage per customer per month during the year was 6.4GB.

The chart below depicts the increase in mobile data usage per customer on MTN’s and Vodacom’s networks over the past five years. MTN did not report a figure for the 2017/18 FY.

The growth in mobile data usage per customer is likely due to declining prices over the last five years.

Vodacom announced that it was dropping prepaid data prices by up to 14% in April 2021, saying that the decision was in line with its “commitment to reduce the cost to communicate and connect more people to the digital economy”.

MTN cut its prepaid data prices around a month later.

Lower entry points to access the Internet are critical in the modern age, allowing even low-income households a means of connectivity. The recently-concluded spectrum auction could help to reduce prices further.

The Independent Communication Authority of South Africa’s (Icasa) long-awaited spectrum auction concluded in March 2022.

Before that, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South African residents could expect reduced mobile data prices and improved cellular network quality due to the auction.

However, Rain’s CEO Brandon Leigh explained that prices are unlikely to fall soon as mobile network operators will have to invest heavily in expanding their networks.

Leigh said it would be a while before the industry realises price decreases.

MyBroadband spoke to Vodacom and MTN about what they expect from their newly-acquired spectrum, of which Vodacom got 110MHz in the 700MHz, 2,600MHz, and 3,500MHz bands.

MTN acquired 100Mhz in the 800MHz, 2,600MHz, and 3,500MHz bands.

Vodacom said its new spectrum would allow it to provide better speeds in addition to new product and pricing options.

However, MTN’s executive for corporate affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan, explained that the radio frequencies the mobile operator acquired are in the same bands as its temporary spectrum.

As a result, MTN doesn’t expect any impact on its network performance.

